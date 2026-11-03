New York Yankees Predicted to Sign Impact Catcher to $20M Deal

The New York Yankees are expected to make a big move to sign a catcher, a position of need.

New York was rumored to be in the catcher market at the trade deadline, but they didn’t make a move. Still, the Yankees should look to add a catcher in free agency.

New York has Austin Wells as the projected starting catcher, but they could bring in someone to compete with him for the starting job.

New York Yankees Predicted to Sign Carson Kelly

The Yankees have to add a catcher this offseason, and there are some available in free agency.

MLB analyst Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors predicted the Yankees will sign Carson Kelly to a two-year, $20 million deal.

“Kelly, 33 next July, just wrapped up his third straight season of average or better offense with plus defensive grades behind the dish,” the article read. “His .258/.336/.376 batting line in 2026 isn’t going to wow anyone, nor will the collective .250/.329/.394 line he sports in 1159 plate appearances dating back to 2024. However, Kelly’s bat has been about six percent better than average on the whole over the past three years.

“Kelly draws good-not-great marks for his framing. He’s adept at blocking balls in the dirt. He posts a strong caught-stealing rate every year, including a 24.1% mark this past season. He’s not a Patrick Bailey-esque defender behind the plate by any means, but he’s a solid defender with an average bat and repeatedly strong production against lefties. That’s a nice package for either a starter or a complement on a team whose current primary catcher hits from the left side of the plate. Steve’s pick: Yankees.”

Kelly and Wells would be a nice catching tandem and be an upgrade over what New York had a year ago. The veteran catcher has a good bat, and his defense is solid, which should make him an intriguing target to pair with Wells.

Kelly has spent 11 years in MLB and spent the past two years with the Chicago Cubs. He hit .258 with 10 home runs and 58 RBIs last season.

New York Needs a Catcher

The Yankees have been searching for a catcher for a year now.

New York has Wells under contract, but he had his struggles a year ago and isn’t a bona fide starting catcher.

The Yankees were looking for a catcher at the deadline to pair with Wells, and Kelly makes a lot of sense in that role.

Kelly split time with the Cubs, as he could do the same with the Yankees.