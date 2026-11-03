Giancarlo Stanton Handed Major Update on Yankees Future During Free Agency

The New York Yankees have reportedly made a decision on Giancarlo Stanton and his future with the team.

Stanton was once again hindered by injuries this past season. Many wondered if the Yankees would part ways with him. When he’s healthy, Stanton is a great middle-of-the-order bat, but at this stage of his career, he’s no longer trusted to stay healthy.

As MLB free agency opened up on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. ET, the Yankees will have some tough decisions to make.

Yankees Make Decision on Giancarlo Stanton

Ahead of the offseason kicking off, there was some talk that the Yankees would part ways with Stanton after another injury-filled season.

However, Yankees insider Jack Curry reported that the team plans to bring Stanton to spring training to see what he has left in the tank.

“Giancarlo Stanton will be brought to spring training to see what he has left per Jack Curry.”

Stanton being brought back to at least spring training makes sense for the Yankees. If he isn’t healthy or struggles, New York could cut him at that point.

Stanton is entering the final year of his 13-year, $325 million deal with the Yankees. He’s owed $15 million in 2027 and has a club option of $15 million for 2028, which will surely be declined.

So, if the Yankees do cut Stanton after spring training if he doesn’t prove himself, New York would owe just $15 million this year and a $10 million buyout for 2028. Eating $25 million isn’t that much for the Yankees. So, that could be the move if Stanton can’t stay on the field.

Stanton appeared in just 24 games this season after appearing in 77 the year prior. He’s a five-time All-Star and one-time NL MVP. But it’s clear his best days are behind him, and he could be cut by the Yankees during spring training.

Stanton Not Promised Anything

After the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, general manager Brian Cashman was asked about Stanton’s future.

At the time, Cashman was hesitant to give much of an answer on Stanton and his future with the team.

“He finished the season healthy,” Cashman said. “I can’t tell you how this roster is going to shake out as we enter this winter and assess what’s available to us. I certainly hope he becomes a legitimate choice once again on a consistent basis for [manager] Aaron Boone to play with when he tries to put lineups together on a daily basis from April all the way through. But we’ll see.”

The hope for the Yankees is that Stanton can get healthy and be an impact bat for the team. However, he could also very well be released by the team when Opening Day comes around.