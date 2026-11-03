Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Retired With $110 Million In Career Earnings

The New York Yankees are now in the middle of another intriguing offseason.

They had another very solid regular season, but ended up getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their final game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 (at home) in the Bronx.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Retired With $110 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Lance Lynn.

The former Yankees pitcher retired in 2025.

MLB wrote (via X) on April 1, 2025: “Lance Lynn has announced his retirement after 13 seasons, two All-Star selections, and a 2011 #WorldSeries championship.”

It’s also worth noting that Lynn made over $110 million over his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Lynn’s Time In The Bronx

Lynn spent of one season in the Bronx (2018).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2018): “Minnesota Twins traded RHP Lance Lynn and cash to New York Yankees for 1B Tyler Austin and RHP Luis Rijo.”

He appeared in 11 games (nine starts) for the Yankees.

In that span, Lynn went 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA.

Lynn also appeared in two MLB playoff games for the Yankees (who lost to the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS).

Looking At Lynn’s Other Stops

Lynn was picked in the 1st round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (and won the 2011 World Series title).