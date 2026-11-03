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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Retired With $110 Million In Career Earnings

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Lance Lynn #36 of the New York Yankees reacts in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are now in the middle of another intriguing offseason.

They had another very solid regular season, but ended up getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their final game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 (at home) in the Bronx.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Retired With $110 Million

GettyLance Lynn #36 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2018 in the Bronx borough New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Lance Lynn.

The former Yankees pitcher retired in 2025.

MLB wrote (via X) on April 1, 2025: “Lance Lynn has announced his retirement after 13 seasons, two All-Star selections, and a 2011 #WorldSeries championship.”

It’s also worth noting that Lynn made over $110 million over his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Lynn’s Time In The Bronx

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pulls Lance Lynn #36 of the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Lynn spent of one season in the Bronx (2018).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2018): “Minnesota Twins traded RHP Lance Lynn and cash to New York Yankees for 1B Tyler Austin and RHP Luis Rijo.”

He appeared in 11 games (nine starts) for the Yankees.

In that span, Lynn went 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA.

GettyStarting pitcher Lance Lynn #36 of the New York Yankees delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Lynn also appeared in two MLB playoff games for the Yankees (who lost to the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS).

Looking At Lynn’s Other Stops

GettyLance Lynn #31 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 23, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Lynn was picked in the 1st round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (and won the 2011 World Series title).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Retired With $110 Million In Career Earnings

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