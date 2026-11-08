5-Year MLB Player Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

That said, they still did a job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a slow start.

5-Year MLB Player Immediately Released By Phillies

This week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Carter Kieboom is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Carter Kieboom elected free agency.”

Kieboom did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

He spent the season playing for their Triple-A affiliate (107 games).

MLB.com wrote (on March 24): “Cleveland Guardians traded 3B Carter Kieboom to Philadelphia Phillies for cash.”

Looking At Kieboom

Kieboom was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

He played the first four seasons of his career with Washington.

In 2021, Kieboom had a career-high 45 hits.

Following the Nationals, Kieboom most recently played at the MLB level for the Los Angeles Angels (2025).

It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They did a good job of turning around their season when Don Mattingly took over at the helm.

That said, the franchise has been unable to return to the World Series since 2022 (when they lost to the Houston Astros).

The Phillies decided to keep Mattingly as their manager going forward.