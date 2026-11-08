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5-Year MLB Player Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies

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WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 01: Carter Kieboom #8 of the Washington Nationals warms up before the Spring Training game against the Houston Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark on March 1, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

That said, they still did a job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a slow start.

5-Year MLB Player Immediately Released By Phillies

GettyCarter Kieboom #31 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Goodyear, Arizona.

This week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Carter Kieboom is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Carter Kieboom elected free agency.”

GettyCarter Kieboom #17 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a portrait during Los Angeles Angels Photo Day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Tempe, Arizona.

Kieboom did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

He spent the season playing for their Triple-A affiliate (107 games).

MLB.com wrote (on March 24): “Cleveland Guardians traded 3B Carter Kieboom to Philadelphia Phillies for cash.”

Looking At Kieboom

GettyCarter Kieboom #8 of the Washington Nationals bats against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park on April 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Kieboom was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

He played the first four seasons of his career with Washington.

In 2021, Kieboom had a career-high 45 hits.

GettyCarter Kieboom #8 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on September 02, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Following the Nationals, Kieboom most recently played at the MLB level for the Los Angeles Angels (2025).

It will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Phillies finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They did a good job of turning around their season when Don Mattingly took over at the helm.

That said, the franchise has been unable to return to the World Series since 2022 (when they lost to the Houston Astros).

GettyDon Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Phillies decided to keep Mattingly as their manager going forward.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5-Year MLB Player Immediately Released By Philadelphia Phillies

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