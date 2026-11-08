PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 06: Don Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on after a 6-3 win over the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.
That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.
The final game was at Truist Park (on October 1) when they lost by a score of 6-2.
World Series Champion Becomes Phillies Free Agent
This past week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Tucker Davidson elected free agency.”
Davidson did not appear in a game (at the MLB level) for the Phillies.
He pitched in 32 games at the Triple-A level.
Looking At Davidson
Davidson was picked in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.
In 2021, Davidson was with the franchise when they won the World Series title over the Houston Astros.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.The final game was at Truist Park (on October 1) when they lost by a score of 6-2.World Series Champion Becomes Phillies […]
World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent