World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

The final game was at Truist Park (on October 1) when they lost by a score of 6-2.

World Series Champion Becomes Phillies Free Agent

This past week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Tucker Davidson will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Tucker Davidson elected free agency.”

Davidson did not appear in a game (at the MLB level) for the Phillies.

He pitched in 32 games at the Triple-A level.

Looking At Davidson

Davidson was picked in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, Davidson was with the franchise when they won the World Series title over the Houston Astros.