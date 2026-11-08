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World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 06: Don Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on after a 6-3 win over the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a season where they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

The final game was at Truist Park (on October 1) when they lost by a score of 6-2.

World Series Champion Becomes Phillies Free Agent

GettyTucker Davidson #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

This past week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Tucker Davidson will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Tucker Davidson elected free agency.”

GettyTucker Davidson #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Davidson did not appear in a game (at the MLB level) for the Phillies.

He pitched in 32 games at the Triple-A level.

Looking At Davidson

GettyTucker Davidson #64 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Davidson was picked in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, Davidson was with the franchise when they won the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

GettyTucker Davidson #67 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the third inning against the x at Target Field on September 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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