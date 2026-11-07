7-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

One of the many players to elect free agency this offseason is a seven-year MLB veteran who most recently pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Right-hander Lou Trivino officially elected free agency on Monday, according to his transactions log on MiLB.com.

Lou Trivino Officially Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

Trivino signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies in February.

The Phillies released him on May 1, and then he signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles designated Trivino for assignment nine days after signing him. He cleared waivers and elected free agency before signing with the Phillies again on a minor-league deal.

The Phillies designated Trivino for assignment again in August. He cleared waivers before re-signing with Philadelphia.

Trivino made just three appearances with the Phillies this year and two with the Orioles. Between the two clubs, he allowed 10 earned runs over six innings.

At Triple-A Leigh Valley this season, Trivino recorded a 2.64 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings.

Looking at Lou Trivino’s Career

The Oakland Athletics selected Trivino in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with Oakland in 2018.

The Athletics traded Trivino to the New York Yankees during the 2022 season. He posted a 1.66 ERA in 21 2/3 innings with the Yankees.

Over his five seasons with Oakland, Trivino recorded a 4.04 ERA with 277 strikeouts over 263 innings.

Trivino underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023 after suffering an elbow injury during that year’s spring training.

He didn’t return to the majors until 2025. He spent the 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Phillies.

Over his seven-year career, Trivino has posted a 4.07 ERA with 343 strikeouts in 338 1/3 innings.