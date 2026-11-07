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7-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

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San Francisco Giants v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Don Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on after a 7-0 win against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

One of the many players to elect free agency this offseason is a seven-year MLB veteran who most recently pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Right-hander Lou Trivino officially elected free agency on Monday, according to his transactions log on MiLB.com.

Lou Trivino Officially Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 30: Lou Trivino #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on June 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Pirates 8-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Trivino signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies in February.

The Phillies released him on May 1, and then he signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 30: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Lou Trivino #22 after the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on June 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Pirates 8-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Orioles designated Trivino for assignment nine days after signing him. He cleared waivers and elected free agency before signing with the Phillies again on a minor-league deal.

The Phillies designated Trivino for assignment again in August. He cleared waivers before re-signing with Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Lou Trivino #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Trivino made just three appearances with the Phillies this year and two with the Orioles. Between the two clubs, he allowed 10 earned runs over six innings.

At Triple-A Leigh Valley this season, Trivino recorded a 2.64 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings.

Looking at Lou Trivino’s Career

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 25: Pitcher Lou Trivino #58 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on June 25, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics selected Trivino in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with Oakland in 2018.

Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CA – AUGUST 16: Lou Trivino #62 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Houston Astros in the top of the 13th inning at Ring Central Coliseum on August 16, 2019 in Oakland, California. The Athletics won the game 3-2. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Athletics traded Trivino to the New York Yankees during the 2022 season. He posted a 1.66 ERA in 21 2/3 innings with the Yankees.

Over his five seasons with Oakland, Trivino recorded a 4.04 ERA with 277 strikeouts over 263 innings.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Lou Trivino #56 of the New York Yankees reacts after conceding a run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Trivino underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023 after suffering an elbow injury during that year’s spring training.

He didn’t return to the majors until 2025. He spent the 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Phillies.

Over his seven-year career, Trivino has posted a 4.07 ERA with 343 strikeouts in 338 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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7-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Leaves Philadelphia Phillies Organization

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