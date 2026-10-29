Pirates Get Encouraging Update on Rookie of the Month Winner, but Questions Remain

The Pittsburgh Pirates have an encouraging offseason development involving Esmerlyn Valdez.

The young outfielder is healthy again and preparing for winter baseball after a hamstring injury interrupted his first major league season.

That gives Pittsburgh another opportunity to evaluate a player whose power quickly became difficult to ignore.

In an October 27 MLB.com report, Jason Mackey detailed Valdez’s return to health and plans for Dominican winter ball.

The next question concerns what the Pirates can reasonably expect from his bat over a full season.

Valdez demonstrated enough power to remain an important part of that discussion. Pittsburgh must now determine how much additional lineup support to pursue while he continues developing.

His offseason work makes that evaluation more interesting. It should give the Pirates additional information, although a productive stretch abroad would still need to be weighed against his major league performance.

Esmerlyn Valdez Has Shown His Power

Valdez finished 2026 with 17 home runs and a .232/.345/.510 batting line in 72 games, as shown in Baseball Savant’s season record.

Those numbers explain why his development matters. A hitter capable of producing that much power can change the shape of a lineup without requiring the team to acquire an established slugger.

The on-base percentage also deserves attention. Valdez found ways to reach base despite a modest batting average, giving Pittsburgh something useful to build around.

But the swing-and-miss remains significant. He struck out 108 times in 287 plate appearances, more than one-third of his opportunities.

That creates a clear development priority: turn more hittable pitches into contact while maintaining the patience and power that made his debut promising.

His 42 walks provide a useful counterweight to the strikeouts. Pittsburgh should encourage the selectivity behind that total while helping him attack pitches he can drive.

The Pirates should evaluate the quality of those plate appearances, especially his decisions in different counts, rather than judge his winter entirely by home-run totals.

Winter Ball Can Inform Pittsburgh’s Outfield Plans

Heavy covered Valdez’s hamstring injury in September. This follow-up centers on his offseason preparation and the decisions his development could influence.

Pittsburgh should look for consistent availability, confident movement and competitive at-bats. The organization can use that information alongside its medical evaluation and conversations with Valdez.

It should also maintain perspective. Winter-league results come against different opponents and can cover a limited sample. Improvement in contact and swing decisions would be more informative than a short run of unusually strong results.

For the front office, the practical question is how much protection to place around a developing hitter. Adding another credible outfield option could preserve flexibility if Valdez needs time to work through adjustments.

The Pirates have good reason to be encouraged. Their offseason plan should give Valdez an opportunity to grow while ensuring the lineup has enough depth to withstand the uncertainty that accompanies a young power hitter.