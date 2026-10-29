Pirates’ Trade Fit for 10-Time Gold Glove Winner Comes With a Major Catch

The Pittsburgh Pirates could address two offseason needs with one established name: Nolan Arenado.

The Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman offers right-handed power and experience at a position the Pirates need to evaluate. His contract adds another reason to investigate the fit.

Dominic Campbell of Pirates On SI proposed Arenado as part of an October 28 roster plan. That is an analyst’s recommendation. The available reporting does not establish negotiations between Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Still, the suggestion deserves a closer look because the remaining salary obligation is smaller than Arenado’s recognizable name might suggest. A sensible inquiry would begin with what Arizona wants and whether Arenado would consider Pittsburgh.

The Pirates should explore several answers at third base this winter. Arenado presents a particularly interesting combination of recent production, a limited remaining commitment and obstacles that would have to be resolved before any deal.

Nolan Arenado Offers Power at Third Base

Arenado finished 2026 with 30 home runs, 86 RBIs and an .806 OPS across 152 games, according to MiLB.com.

Those numbers matter more than his reputation. Pittsburgh would be evaluating a player who just supplied meaningful offense, rather than relying entirely on achievements from earlier in his career.

His production against left-handed pitching strengthens the argument. RotoWire’s splits show an .894 OPS against southpaws in 2026. That gives Pittsburgh a specific offensive skill to consider when comparing potential additions.

Adding a third baseman would also force an important infield decision: where Nick Gonzales fits best. The Pirates should evaluate their entire alignment before committing to an acquisition.

Campbell noted that Gonzales hit .303 in 2026 but finished with negative defensive marks at third base. That combination makes the position particularly important: Pittsburgh should preserve useful offense while considering whether a different defender could make its infield stronger. An acquisition would need to improve that overall balance every day.

Arenado turns 36 in April. A strong season supplies evidence, but Pittsburgh would still need to assess how his bat and defense project through another full schedule.

The Contract Makes This Complicated

Baseball America reported that Arizona’s share of Arenado’s salary is $6 million in 2027, with St. Louis covering additional money under the January trade agreement.

That figure describes Arizona’s existing arrangement. Pittsburgh’s eventual obligation would depend on the financial terms of a separate trade.

Arenado also has no-trade protection. His willingness to join the Pirates would therefore be essential. Arizona would need sufficient incentive to move a productive player on an affordable remaining commitment.

For Pittsburgh, the correct approach would be to establish a ceiling on both salary and prospect cost. A manageable payroll charge would lose its appeal if the return required sacrificing a prospect the organization considers central to its future.

The idea is worth investigating. Its value depends on the complete transaction, including the player’s approval, the return and the money changing hands.