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Pittsburgh Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Announced Off-Field News

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 10: Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on from the on-deck circle against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.

That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

One of the biggest excitements about the team going forward is Konnor Griffin.

He is coming off his rookie season in the MLB.

Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Announced Off-Field News

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 4, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, Griffin made an announcement on Instagram.

He wrote: “Looking forward to working with a lot of great players December 5th! Going to be an awesome day. Link to sign up is in my bio!”

Comment On His Post

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tharealmeredith: “WE ARE IN! my boy cannot wait!🖤💛”

@_brooke.cunningham: “Will you do anything like this in Pittsburgh?! 🤞🏼”

@graveyardmentality: “Are 36 year olds allowed to register? Asking for a friend. 🫢”

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@kellislavonicphoto: “My 8 year old would love this! Any chance you’ll do something like this in Pittsburgh? The Bianco training facility would be perfect! @konnorgriffin so glad to have you on the Pirates this year. Your enthusiasm for the game is unmatched!”

@natrussell07: “Last years was awesome!!”

Looking At Griffin

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws out a runner at first base against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Pittsburgh Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Announced Off-Field News

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