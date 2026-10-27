CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 10: Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on from the on-deck circle against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
@tharealmeredith: “WE ARE IN! my boy cannot wait!🖤💛”
@_brooke.cunningham: “Will you do anything like this in Pittsburgh?! 🤞🏼”
@graveyardmentality: “Are 36 year olds allowed to register? Asking for a friend. 🫢”
@kellislavonicphoto: “My 8 year old would love this! Any chance you’ll do something like this in Pittsburgh? The Bianco training facility would be perfect! @konnorgriffin so glad to have you on the Pirates this year. Your enthusiasm for the game is unmatched!”
@natrussell07: “Last years was awesome!!”
Looking At Griffin
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.One of the biggest excitements about the team going forward is Konnor Griffin.He is coming off his rookie season in the MLB.Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Announced Off-Field NewsOn Tuesday, Griffin made an announcement on Instagram.He wrote: “Looking […]
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Announced Off-Field News