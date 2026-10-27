Pittsburgh Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Announced Off-Field News

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.

That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

One of the biggest excitements about the team going forward is Konnor Griffin.

He is coming off his rookie season in the MLB.

Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Announced Off-Field News

On Tuesday, Griffin made an announcement on Instagram.

He wrote: “Looking forward to working with a lot of great players December 5th! Going to be an awesome day. Link to sign up is in my bio!”

Comment On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tharealmeredith: “WE ARE IN! my boy cannot wait!🖤💛”

@_brooke.cunningham: “Will you do anything like this in Pittsburgh?! 🤞🏼”

@graveyardmentality: “Are 36 year olds allowed to register? Asking for a friend. 🫢”

@kellislavonicphoto: “My 8 year old would love this! Any chance you’ll do something like this in Pittsburgh? The Bianco training facility would be perfect! @konnorgriffin so glad to have you on the Pirates this year. Your enthusiasm for the game is unmatched!”

@natrussell07: “Last years was awesome!!”

Looking At Griffin