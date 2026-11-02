Pirates Announce Big Brandon Lowe Contract News

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their move. Whether it leads to another season with Brandon Lowe is now a question for their second baseman. Pittsburgh has given him a significant financial decision to consider, and his answer could shape how the club approaches the rest of its offseason.

For fans hoping to see Lowe back, there is something concrete to follow. However, the latest announcement comes with a deadline and no guarantee that the two sides will remain together.

Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the development.

“News: Second baseman Brandon Lowe has been extended a qualifying offer, the Pirates say.”

That puts a potential return in Lowe’s hands. Accepting would keep him in Pittsburgh for another season. Declining would allow him to pursue a different agreement, whether with the Pirates or another team.

Beazley also outlined the financial terms and what happens next.

“Brandon Lowe will have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the Pirates’ one-year, $23.15 million offer. If he declines it and signs elsewhere, the Pirates will receive draft pick compensation.”

The offer gives Pittsburgh a chance to retain Lowe while securing compensation if he chooses to leave. Those outcomes would send the Pirates down very different paths.

Brandon Lowe Has A Significant Decision Ahead

For Lowe, the question extends beyond what he could earn next season.

The qualifying offer provides a substantial one-year salary. A longer contract, however, could give him security that stretches beyond 2027. He must weigh that possibility against the money already available from Pittsburgh.

There is also an important distinction for fans following these negotiations: rejecting the qualifying offer would not prevent Lowe from returning.

The Pirates could negotiate a separate agreement with him. Therefore, November 17 is a deadline for this specific proposal, rather than an automatic expiration date for their chances of keeping him.

Until Lowe responds, Pittsburgh cannot count on having that position settled. His decision will help clarify whether the front office can plan around his return or needs to prepare for a replacement.

A draft pick would offer future value if he departs. It would leave the immediate lineup question unanswered.

Pirates Need More Than An Initial Offer

Extending the qualifying offer is a meaningful development. Getting Lowe’s signature would be the step that actually secures his return.

That is what makes the coming weeks important for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have established one route to keeping him, but the player must decide whether a one-year commitment fits his priorities.

If it does, the club can move forward with Lowe in its plans for 2027. If it does not, Pittsburgh will have to determine how far it is willing to go in separate negotiations.

The offer is now official. Lowe’s future remains unsettled.