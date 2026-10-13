Pirates Get Bad Update On A New Brandon Lowe Contract

The Pittsburgh Pirates finished with a respectable record of 82-80 once the 2026 season wrapped up. Unfortunately, this was not good enough for the team to make the postseason. Frustrations continue to mount within a fan base that is starving for a winning team. The good news is that the offense performed the best it had in years throughout the campaign. The flip side of that is that everyone may not be returning in 2027 and beyond.

General Manager Ben Cherington made an aggressive move to acquire middle infielder Brandon Lowe prior to the season starting. The Pirates also acquired Mason Montgomery in the same deal.

The relief pitcher will return, but the team could lose its second baseman. Pittsburgh’s top offensive weapon will soon hit free agency.

Pirates Are Not Being Trusted To Retain Lowe

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Colin Beazley ranked the top 41 Pirates players on the likelihood that they would return for 2027. Lowe was at the very bottom of the reporter’s list, coming in at 38.

“Lowe is open to a return and the Pirates would love to retain him. If they are willing to boost payroll or create flexibility somehow, then that may be possible,” Beazley wrote. “However, Lowe will likely play elsewhere next year.”

This is an upsetting update for fans who want to see Lowe return to the Steel City. His 35-home run, 96-RBI season led to him being the leader in the clubhouse. If the Pirates end up losing him to free agency, his production will be near-impossible to replace.

It is not going to be easy to find someone who can be relied on the way Lowe was. Cherington and Bob Nutting will need to be willing to truly pay up if they want to retain him. Right now, according to Beazley, that doesn’t appear to be something that is going to happen.

Pittsburgh Could Be Under Serious Fire For Lowe Decision

If Lowe signs elsewhere, Pirates fans will undoubtedly examine the financial details of his new contract. Should another team land him on a reasonable deal, Pittsburgh’s front office will likely face significant scrutiny.

At some point, the Pirates have to be willing to spend money to win. It’s very hard to compete for a World Series without some high-income earners.

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement could dramatically reshape Major League Baseball. However, the negotiations may not conclude in time to help the Pirates retain Lowe.