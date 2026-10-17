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Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 27-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 10: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates finished third in the National League Central with an 82-80 record.

The Pirates did not make the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 26: Pitcher Kirby Yates #54 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hugs Jacob Gonzalez #26 and is surrounded by teammates as he leads the game against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Pirates’ NL Central rival, the Milwaukee Brewers, will represent the National League in the World Series.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Rays.

Amid the playoffs, the Pirates quietly signed a 27-year-old to a two-year minor-league deal.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 27-Year-Old Outfielder Kyler Fedko Amid MLB Playoffs

Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JUNE 15: Kyler Fedko #51 of the Minnesota Twins prepares to bat against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field on June 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Fedko is playing in his major league debut. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Pirates re-signed outfielder Kyler Fedko to a two-year minor-league deal, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Colin Beazley.

Beazley wrote on X:

Per source, the Pirates have agreed to re-sign outfielder Kyler Fedko to a two-year, minor league deal.

Fedko, 27, is a Gibsonia native who made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in June. He had a .907 OPS in Triple-A last year.

Fedko underwent surgery in August to repair a torn ACL, MCL and LCL.

The Minnesota Twins released Fedko on Sept. 1, and the Pirates acquired him three days later.

Looking at Kyler Fedko

Minnesota Twins Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Kyler Fedko #80 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training photo days at Lee Health Sports Complex on February 19, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Twins selected Fedko’s contract for his MLB debut in mid June. He remained on the active roster for roughly one month before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul.

Fedko went hitless in 16 at-bats during his brief stint in the majors this year.

Minnesota Twins Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Kyler Fedko #80 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training photo days at Lee Health Sports Complex on February 19, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Twins selected Fedko in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

After posting a solid .810 OPS at the High-A level in 2023, Fedko began the 2024 season with Double-A Wichita. The outfielder posted a rough .646 OPS at the Double-A level in 2024.

Minnesota Twins Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Kyler Fedko #80 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training photo days at Lee Health Sports Complex on February 19, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Fedko bounced back with a strong 2025 season, recording an .854 OPS with 28 home runs in 130 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

This year, Fedko slashed .274/.362/.545 with 17 home runs over 75 games at the Triple-A level. He hit .317/.430/.646 with six home runs in 82 at-bats against southpaws this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 27-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

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