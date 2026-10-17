Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 27-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Pirates finished third in the National League Central with an 82-80 record.

The Pirates did not make the playoffs.

The Pirates’ NL Central rival, the Milwaukee Brewers, will represent the National League in the World Series.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Rays.

Amid the playoffs, the Pirates quietly signed a 27-year-old to a two-year minor-league deal.

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 27-Year-Old Outfielder Kyler Fedko Amid MLB Playoffs

The Pirates re-signed outfielder Kyler Fedko to a two-year minor-league deal, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Colin Beazley.

Beazley wrote on X:

Per source, the Pirates have agreed to re-sign outfielder Kyler Fedko to a two-year, minor league deal.

Fedko, 27, is a Gibsonia native who made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in June. He had a .907 OPS in Triple-A last year.

Fedko underwent surgery in August to repair a torn ACL, MCL and LCL.

The Minnesota Twins released Fedko on Sept. 1, and the Pirates acquired him three days later.

Looking at Kyler Fedko

The Twins selected Fedko’s contract for his MLB debut in mid June. He remained on the active roster for roughly one month before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul.

Fedko went hitless in 16 at-bats during his brief stint in the majors this year.

The Twins selected Fedko in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

After posting a solid .810 OPS at the High-A level in 2023, Fedko began the 2024 season with Double-A Wichita. The outfielder posted a rough .646 OPS at the Double-A level in 2024.

Fedko bounced back with a strong 2025 season, recording an .854 OPS with 28 home runs in 130 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

This year, Fedko slashed .274/.362/.545 with 17 home runs over 75 games at the Triple-A level. He hit .317/.430/.646 with six home runs in 82 at-bats against southpaws this season.