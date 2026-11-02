Padres Face $23.15 Million Decision on All-Star as Key Deadline Nears

The San Diego Padres have another important deadline approaching, and this decision could affect both their bullpen and their future draft capital. Adrian Morejon is eligible for a qualifying offer, a one-year contract worth $23.15 million this offseason, according to The Associated Press. San Diego must decide whether to make that commitment before the November 2 deadline.

MLB.com’s Sunday Padres report identifies the cutoff as 2 p.m. Pacific, or 4 p.m. Central. San Diego had not announced a qualifying offer at the time of this report. Only 18 of 157 qualifying offers have been accepted since the system began, the AP reported. That history provides context, but San Diego still must budget for the possibility of acceptance.

The question now goes beyond whether the Padres want Morejon back. They must decide whether preserving the possibility of draft compensation is worth the chance that he accepts an expensive one-year agreement. For a team with multiple pitching needs, that distinction deserves attention before the deadline arrives.

Adrian Morejon’s Value Goes Beyond His Save Total

Baseball Savant’s season record shows Morejon finished 2026 with a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP across 86 innings. He appeared in 76 games and recorded three saves. Those numbers describe a substantial workload without the closer label. His value came from handling important outs throughout the season, giving San Diego another trusted option around its ninth-inning plans.

The left-hander also struck out 107 hitters while walking 28. That combination helps explain why his market should involve more than teams simply looking to fill a traditional closing vacancy. However, a qualifying offer requires the Padres to prepare for an actual commitment. They cannot reasonably treat acceptance as impossible because another team might eventually offer more years.

Morejon would control that response if San Diego extends the offer. His next contract could therefore involve a choice between immediate guaranteed money and the opportunity to pursue a longer agreement.

The Qualifying Offer Creates Two Different Outcomes

If Morejon accepts, the Padres retain him on the one-year contract. Should he reject the offer and sign elsewhere, San Diego can receive draft compensation under the qualifying-offer rules. Gaslamp Ball’s qualifying-offer explainer outlined that tradeoff earlier this offseason. The approaching deadline now turns that discussion into an immediate roster decision.

Rejection would not prevent the Padres from continuing to negotiate with Morejon. Likewise, extending the offer would not establish that a multiyear agreement is close. MLB.com predicts an offer and a rejection, but that remains a forecast.

The practical question is whether San Diego would be comfortable with either outcome. Draft compensation provides value if he leaves, while acceptance would preserve a productive pitcher at a meaningful cost. The compensation is a draft asset, not a replacement pitcher. San Diego would still need to acquire the innings and matchup value that Morejon supplied, making the two outcomes materially different roster paths. The deadline will show how the Padres balance those possibilities.