Padres’ Former Yankees Standout Makes Decision That Opens a New Hole

The San Diego Padres have another offensive role to address after a veteran hitter chose free agency. Miguel Andujar declined his portion of a mutual option for 2027, a move the Padres announced Sunday, according to Padres On SI. The decision puts the former New York Yankees hitter back on the market after one season in San Diego.

His departure changes more than the designated-hitter depth chart. Andujar provided a right-handed option for a roster that will also need to account for other free-agent departures. A new agreement remains possible, but the option decision means the Padres cannot simply carry his existing arrangement into next season.

The immediate question is which offensive responsibilities they want his replacement to handle. San Diego can use this opening to evaluate its bench as a group, including how much defensive flexibility it needs alongside additional production at the plate.

Miguel Andujar’s Season Included Production and Missed Time

Andujar’s statistical record lists a .259 batting average, .303 on-base percentage, and .423 slugging percentage in 2026. He hit five home runs and drove in 22 runs across 74 games. Andújar added 20 doubles and two triples, giving him 27 extra-base hits. His 11 walks over 254 plate appearances show that his offensive contribution depended more on contact and damage than consistently reaching base through free passes.

His .726 OPS came with a 101 OPS+, placing his adjusted offensive production close to league average. That made him a useful option without establishing him as an irreplaceable middle-of-the-order bat. Availability was part of the evaluation. Baseball Savant’s transaction history records a right wrist fracture in July and his activation in late September before the postseason.

The missed time limited how often San Diego could use him during the second half. It also makes a simple comparison between his final totals and a full-season player less useful. For the Padres, replacing Andujar should involve identifying the specific contributions they valued. His handedness, contact, and ability to provide occasional extra-base damage each belong in that discussion.

The Next Addition Should Fit the Whole Bench

Gaslamp Ball’s recent Andujar review treated him as part of the club’s search for affordable offense. His option decision now gives that discussion a more immediate purpose. The Padres should consider how a replacement would work alongside their other reserves. A player who can cover multiple positions could give the manager more ways to deploy the bench.

Another option would be prioritizing the bat and finding defensive coverage elsewhere. Either approach requires looking beyond a single vacancy on a lineup card. The club also needs to consider how often its next addition would start. A reserve capable of taking regular plate appearances during an injury can offer more value than a narrow situational role suggests.

Andujar’s decision creates that opportunity, but it does not establish which direction San Diego will choose. The next move should reveal what the Padres want their bench to do differently in 2027.