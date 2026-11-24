The San Diego Padres entered this offseason with new ownership and a clear goal to improve their pitching staff. That ultimately led them to pursue the top starting pitcher in free agency, Tarik Skubal.

Now, details surrounding the Padres’ offer have come out, and it was more aggressive than you might expect.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, as covered by Gaslamp Ball, the Padres made Skubal an offer worth approximately $400 million.

Heyman indicated that the offer included deferred money, reducing the present-day value of the proposed contract.

Skubal ultimately agreed to a historic nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets.

Nevertheless, San Diego’s willingness to entertain a contract of that magnitude is an encouraging development for a franchise that still has plenty of work to do this offseason.

While the Padres missed out on the most coveted player on the free-agent market, their pursuit of Skubal offers some insight into how aggressive the organization might be in assembling its roster for the 2027 season.

Padres Were Serious Contenders for Tarik Skubal

Considering the financial commitments the Padres already have on their books, it was fair to wonder just how seriously they would compete with some of baseball’s biggest spenders for Skubal.

According to Heyman’s reports, the Padres were more than just bystanders. They threw out a competitive offer, even though it ultimately fell short.

The Padres appear committed to improving their roster.

Instead of committing $400 million to one player, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller can now explore how to potentially distribute the team’s budget across multiple free agents.

While losing out on Skubal hurts, the fact that new owners Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano were willing to approve such a strong offer should give Padres fans some hope as to how this offseason could play out.

Padres Have Plenty of Work to Do After Missing Out on Skubal

Just because the team appears willing to spend doesn’t mean that they can sit back and wait. They will have to continue to be aggressive in their pursuit of pitching help and addressing other roster needs.

San Diego’s need for starting pitching extends well beyond finding an ace.

Michael King is back on the free-agent market after opting out of his contract, while Nick Pivetta also became a free agent after the Padres declined his option.

The uncertainty surrounding veterans Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish further complicates the process of constructing a competitive rotation.

MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell identified King as a natural alternative for San Diego on November 23. Preller has publicly expressed interest in retaining the right-hander.

Freddy Peralta is another prominent free-agent pitcher in whom the Padres have expressed interest, though competition for him could intensify now that Skubal has made his decision.

Of course, San Diego’s offer to Skubal doesn’t necessarily mean Preller has $400 million at his disposal to spend elsewhere. Teams are often willing to make financial exceptions for players of Skubal’s caliber.

Still, the Padres’ pursuit suggests the organization isn’t content to sit idly by this winter. With multiple vacancies to address, how Preller responds to missing out on Skubal could ultimately define San Diego’s 2027 trajectory.