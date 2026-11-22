Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is headed to the New York Mets on a nine-year, $450 million deal, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

It’s the largest contract ever handed out to a pitcher in MLB history.

The San Diego Padres, who held an in-person meeting with Skubal earlier this month, ultimately miss out on his services.

While the Padres felt like a long shot to land the dominant southpaw, they were linked to potentially signing him, so the verdict is finally in.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August of 2026, Skubal now departs the National League West, but will remain in the NL.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Detroit Tigers Ace, 2X Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal Lands $450 Million Deal with Mets

Padres Miss Out on Skubal Sweepstakes

The Tarik Skubal sweepstakes are officially over, and teams like the Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays all miss out on the most prized free agent on the market.

For the Padres, they will have to quickly pivot and keep the same mindset that adding players via free agency will greatly benefit their 2027 chances.

While whiffing on Tarik Skubal hurts, it could also be a blessing in disguise for the Padres not to dish out $50 million AAV for one single player.

Now, San Diego may still be able to be aggressive this free-agent cycle and acquire other top-end talent for less.