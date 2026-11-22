The saga is over: the biggest free agent in Major League Baseball has decided on his future team.

Tarik Skubal, former Detroit Tigers ace and multi-time Cy Young winner, is headed to the New York Mets on a nine-year, $450 million contract, a clear record-breaking deal for a pitcher in MLB history.

The Tigers traded Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August, and he has now departed LA in favor of New York.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news on Sunday evening:

“Tarik Skubal’s nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets. @JonHeyman was first on the agreement.”

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