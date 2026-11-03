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Padres Make $23.15 Million Call on All-Star With a Hidden Cost

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Ty France #25 of the San Diego Padres looks on before game one of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres made a consequential decision on Ty France as free agency opened Monday. They did not extend the first baseman a qualifying offer, NBC 7’s Derek Togerson reported.

This year’s offer would have guaranteed $23.15 million for one season if France accepted. San Diego instead issued the offer to reliever Adrian Morejon, leaving France to negotiate without that attachment.

For the Padres, the decision creates a tradeoff. They avoided a substantial one-year commitment while surrendering the draft-compensation protection available through the qualifying-offer process.

France can still return on a new contract. The immediate change concerns his market terms, and the Padres now need to assess what retaining his production would require.

Ty France Enters the Market After a Productive Season

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyTy France of the San Diego Padres hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 1 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on October 3, 2026. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

France hit .295 with a .363 on-base percentage, .502 slugging percentage and .865 OPS in 2026. Baseball Savant lists 21 home runs, 72 RBIs and 24 doubles across 133 games.

His 500 plate appearances gave San Diego a substantial sample of production. The power mattered, but his ability to reach base also helped build the complete offensive package the Padres would need to replace.

France supplied a particularly useful rebound after moving among several organizations earlier in his career. He earned an All-Star selection with Seattle in 2022 before eventually returning to the organization that drafted him.

The 2026 Gold Glove finalist list also included France, adding a defensive credential to his offensive case. That combination makes the replacement discussion broader than finding a hitter who can match his home run total at a substantially lower salary next season.

The qualifying-offer decision does not cancel that value. It shows San Diego chose another path in negotiations with a player whose latest season strengthened his case for a larger contract.

MLB’s current rules tie signing penalties to qualifying-offer recipients. France therefore offers interested clubs his production without that additional acquisition cost.

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National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettyTy France of the San Diego Padres watches batting practice before Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park in San Diego on September 30, 2026. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

A reunion would preserve a familiar first baseman and a productive right-handed bat. The practical issue is whether the price and length of the next agreement fit San Diego’s broader needs.

The club also needs pitching help, making every significant commitment part of a larger roster calculation. Paying to keep a hitter carries a cost, but losing him creates a different expense: finding another way to supply his offense.

The Padres should evaluate the expected production of available replacements alongside France’s asking price when that becomes clear. Comparing only his next salary with last season’s salary would overlook the work required to replace him.

There is no confirmed destination or new agreement. The lack of a qualifying offer also does not mean negotiations with San Diego have ended.

Monday’s decision leaves the Padres with less protection if France signs elsewhere. Their next move will show whether avoiding the one-year commitment helps produce a workable reunion or opens another hole in the lineup.

Alvin Garcia Puerto Rican sports contributor for Heavy.com, covering primarily Major League Baseball. More about Alvin Garcia

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Padres Make $23.15 Million Call on All-Star With a Hidden Cost

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