Mariners Reportedly Eyeing World Series Winner As Next Manager

Following a disappointing campaign in which they finished 10 games below the .500 mark, the Seattle Mariners decided to make a major leadership change with the dismissal of manager Dan Wilson.

Wilson, who is a Hall of Fame catcher for the Mariners from his own playing career, announced his own firing at his season-ending press conference.

Now, the Mariners are turning their attention to who their next manager could be, and they’ve already got a notable name in mind.

The Seattle Mariners Reportedly Eying Joe Espada For Manager

Per MLB Insiders Mark Feinsand, Daniel Kramer, and Brian McTaggart, the Mariners are interested in hiring Houston Astros manager Joe Espada, though the Mariners themselves have not confirmed the report.

“After spending most of the past decade with the Astros, could Joe Espada be headed to one of Houston’s American League West rivals?” the trio wrote via MLB.com.

They continued:

“According to a source, Espada will meet with the Mariners regarding Seattle’s managerial vacancy. The Mariners relieved Dan Wilson of his duties at the end of the season, and while the Astros have not made any official decisions regarding either their general manager or manager jobs, Houston granted permission to Seattle to speak with Espada, a source said. The clubs have not confirmed the news.”

Espada, who won the World Series with the Astros as a bench coach in 2022, was promoted to manager before the 2024 MLB season.

Former Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Announced His Own Firing

Following Seattle’s final game of the season well after they’d been eliminated from playoff contention, Wilson announced that he’d been informed it was his final day on the job as the club’s manager.

“This season has been very difficult, and of course the results have not been what any of us had expected,” Wilson said. “As a result, it was concluded that today is my last day as manager of the Seattle Mariners.”

“I also wish to thank that special group of players in that clubhouse,” Wilson said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with you over these last couple of seasons. You are an incredibly talented group and have shown an overwhelming resiliency.”

“Collectively, we failed to meet our own expectations this season,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a Sunday statement. “Dan and I both care deeply about this organization, these players, and the future of the Mariners. After much discussion it was concluded that a new direction is best for 2027 and beyond.”