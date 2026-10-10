Seattle Mariners Trade Speculation Involves Elly De La Cruz From Cincinnati Reds

With the Seattle Mariners planning on making significant changes this offseason, trade speculation created a scenario where the Cincinnati Reds send Elly De La Cruz to the Northwest for prospects. The Reds entertained offers on De La Cruz at the MLB Trade Deadline, with a reported offer from the Boston Red Sox. The Reds have not extended their superstar and could dangle him to bolster their roster. Over his four years in the MLB, he has compiled 19.7 fWAR.

Cincinnati Reds reporters suggest that De La Cruz will require multiple young players with MLB experience or prospects close to appearing in the show. The Seattle Mariners still have a rich farm system to trade from, so landing De La Cruz is well within their reach in terms of trade assets. It just is a matter if they want to make this big of a swing.

SodoMojo speculates that the Mariners would trade right-handed starter Ryan Sloan, second baseman and outfielder Michael Arroyo, outfielder Jonny Farmelo, and infielder Nick Becker to the Cincinnati Reds.

Their trade was inspired by a similar trade from Jage of Words From the Wharf where the Mariners send left-handed starter Kade Anderson, Arroyo, shortstop Felnin Celesten, and outfielder Yorger Bautista.

Seattle Mariners Trade Speculation Circles Around Elly De La Cruz

The Seattle Mariners moving from their prospect pool would indicate a significant change in the front office’s strategy. For the last several seasons, the organization has been gun-shy about trading their elite prospects. Anderson and Sloan project to be important pieces in the Seattle Mariners rotation for years to come. However, the current state of the major league roster could change that.

At the MLB Trade Deadline, reports suggested that the Seattle Mariners heavily shopped starters George Kirby, Emerson Hancock, and Bryce Miller. Kirby has regressed the last couple of seasons, and his trade value has dropped massively. Hancock is still largely unproven at the Major League level as a starter, but he had a breakout season in 2026. Miller has shown flashes of potential, yet he struggled mightily in the second half of 2026 and for most of 2025. If the Mariners want to make a meaningful improvement to their major league roster, trading prospects may be the best way to approach that.

Trading From the Prospect Pool Presents Plenty of Risk

Moving on from Anderson or Sloan presents almost too much risk for the Seattle Mariners given the current state of their pitching staff. The starting rotation used to be a strength for the organization, but that has shifted to the league average over the last two seasons. Arroyo, Farmelo, Celesten, and Bautista are also all compelling talents who will be difficult to move on from given their potential. There is so much uncertainty with the Mariners moving forward, but their time is now to make massive improvements.

With current long term shortstop Colt Emerson recovering from an injury, a move involving De La Cruz could make him expendable moving forward. However, he would also be a sought-after prospect despite his poor year at the Major League level. There will be plenty of moving pieces for Seattle this offseason, and it remains to be seen how they will tackle that. However, moving a haul of prospects may be unrealistic given the historical context of this organization. They tend to be risk averse with their young talent. Expect the Seattle Mariners to be patient with how they improve their roster. They need more information about how good this team can really be.