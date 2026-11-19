The Toronto Blue Jays claimed 25-year-old shortstop Christian Cairo off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Thursday.

As a corresponding move, the Blue Jays designated right-hander Chase Lee for assignment.

Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Christian Cairo From Los Angeles Dodgers

The Blue Jays wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

We’ve claimed INF Christian Cairo off waivers from the Dodgers

Additionally, RHP Chase Lee has been designated for assignment

Looking at New Toronto Blue Jays SS Christian Cairo

Cairo has had a wild couple of months. The Philadelphia Phillies designated him for assignment in mid-April. The New York Mets claimed him off waivers.

At the end of the season, the Mets designated Cairo for assignment, allowing the Dodgers to claim him on Nov. 9. Eight days later, the Dodgers designated the shortstop for assignment, clearing the path for the trade with the Blue Jays.

Cairo is listed as a shortstop on MLB.com, but he can also play several other positions.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote on X:

The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.

The Cleveland Indians selected Cairo in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.

The Atlanta Braves selected Cairo from the Guardians in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

The Braves returned Cairo to the Guardians after he didn’t make Atlanta’s 2025 Opening Day roster.

Cairo elected free agency following the 2025 season and then signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies.

In 599 career minor-league games, Cairo has slashed .226/.360/.314 with 21 homers, 170 RBI and 130 stolen bases.

This past season, he slashed .230/.381/.300 with four home runs, 36 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2026 Season

The Blue Jays had a rough 2026 campaign, finishing the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Toronto went 42-39 at home and 37-44 on the road. The club lost six of its final 10 games of the season.