ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Looking at New Toronto Blue Jays SS Christian Cairo
Cairo has had a wild couple of months. The Philadelphia Phillies designated him for assignment in mid-April. The New York Mets claimed him off waivers.
At the end of the season, the Mets designated Cairo for assignment, allowing the Dodgers to claim him on Nov. 9. Eight days later, the Dodgers designated the shortstop for assignment, clearing the path for the trade with the Blue Jays.
Cairo is listed as a shortstop on MLB.com, but he can also play several other positions.
The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.
The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.
The Cleveland Indians selected Cairo in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.
The Atlanta Braves selected Cairo from the Guardians in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.
The Braves returned Cairo to the Guardians after he didn’t make Atlanta’s 2025 Opening Day roster.
Cairo elected free agency following the 2025 season and then signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies.
In 599 career minor-league games, Cairo has slashed .226/.360/.314 with 21 homers, 170 RBI and 130 stolen bases.
This past season, he slashed .230/.381/.300 with four home runs, 36 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2026 Season
The Blue Jays had a rough 2026 campaign, finishing the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.
Toronto went 42-39 at home and 37-44 on the road. The club lost six of its final 10 games of the season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 25-Year-Old Shortstop From Los Angeles Dodgers