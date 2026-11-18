The Washington Nationals have signed former Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner to a minor-league contract, according to The Athletic’s Spencer Nusbaum.
Via Nusbaum on X: “The Nationals have signed righty Hagen Danner to a minor league deal, per source. Interesting release traits, but it’s 10 K/9, 7 BB/9, 6.35 ERA in relief in AAA last year. Guessing we’ll see many MiLB signings this winter. Low-risk, low-cost moves to see who pans out.”
Washington Nationals Sign Ex-Toronto Blue Jays RHP Hagen Danner
Because Danner isn’t on the Nationals’ 40-man roster, he should be able to play in 2027 no matter what.
Players who aren’t on a 40-man roster will be eligible to play minor-league baseball if the looming lockout extends through the regular season and cancels MLB games.
Danner has just one career MLB appearance under his belt, throwing a scoreless one-third of an inning for the Blue Jays in 2023.
The right-hander spent the 2026 season with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels organizations, posting a 6.58 ERA over 39 2/3 Triple-A innings.
More About Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Hagen Danner
The Blue Jays selected Danner, now 28, in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Huntington Beach High School in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Danner didn’t log a professional inning until 2021.
The right-hander pitched for the Blue Jays organization through the 2024 season.
The Blue Jays designated Danner for assignment in Dec. 2024. The Seattle Mariners claimed him off waivers from Toronto.
Danner elected free agency last offseason. He signed a minor-league contract with the Reds in January.
The Reds released Danner in July. He signed a deal with the Angels roughly a month later.
Over his minor-league career, Danner has posted a 4.33 ERA with 233 strikeouts and 91 walks in 210 innings.
The Washington Nationals had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last year, so Danner likely made a smart decision to sign with the club. He will have a much greater chance returning to the majors with Washington than he would with a team that doesn’t have so many bullpen issues.
Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With Washington Nationals