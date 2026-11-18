The Washington Nationals have signed former Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner to a minor-league contract, according to The Athletic’s Spencer Nusbaum.

Via Nusbaum on X: “The Nationals have signed righty Hagen Danner to a minor league deal, per source. Interesting release traits, but it’s 10 K/9, 7 BB/9, 6.35 ERA in relief in AAA last year. Guessing we’ll see many MiLB signings this winter. Low-risk, low-cost moves to see who pans out.”

Washington Nationals Sign Ex-Toronto Blue Jays RHP Hagen Danner

Because Danner isn’t on the Nationals’ 40-man roster, he should be able to play in 2027 no matter what.

Players who aren’t on a 40-man roster will be eligible to play minor-league baseball if the looming lockout extends through the regular season and cancels MLB games.

Danner has just one career MLB appearance under his belt, throwing a scoreless one-third of an inning for the Blue Jays in 2023.

The right-hander spent the 2026 season with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels organizations, posting a 6.58 ERA over 39 2/3 Triple-A innings.