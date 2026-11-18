The Toronto Blue Jays are well-known for finishing in second place for some big-name free agents.

They’re aiming to change that narrative in their pursuit of Tarik Skubal, the left-handed pitching ace.

Skubal is a free agent and will likely break the record for most money ever given to a pitcher. He won two Cy Youngs with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer ahead of the expiration of his contract.

Now, Skubal is on the open market, and he’s one of those players who only a handful of teams can even consider acquiring — he’s too costly for the majority of MLB.

The Blue Jays are one of the teams in the mix, and they got a couple updates on Wednesday morning that are worth knowing.

Blue Jays’ Tarik Skubal Update from ESPN’s Jeff Passan

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote a large breakdown of this free agent class that published on Wednesday morning.

The top section focused on Skubal and what might happen with the ace.

This is some of what he had to say involving the Blue Jays:

Skubal met with the New York Mets on Monday and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He is expected to round out his in-person get-togethers with the San Diego Padres this week. By the time he signs — and it could be sooner than later — it will be the largest deal for a pitcher in baseball history. For a player like Skubal, even the teams that want a salary cap are willing to break the bank. The Mets left their meeting with Skubal impressed, reinforcing their status as favorites. But to call this a one-team race simply does not reflect the reality of Skubal’s market. Yes, Toronto playing winter bridesmaid is a well-worn meme after failed pursuits of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker. In Skubal’s case, do not discount the Blue Jays. They are flush with cash and prepared to spend it, hoping to pair the two-time Cy Young winner with Dylan Cease for a truly nasty top of the rotation. Players love the city and the organization, and that sort of reputation only bolsters the Blue Jays’ case.

That certainly makes a strong case for Toronto, and while there’s no guarantee Skubal’s thinking aligns, it sure sounds like the Blue Jays are in play.

Blue Jays’ Main Competition for Tarik Skubal

Another ESPN writer, Buster Olney, shared a one-sentence update of his own on X on Wednesday morning.

“The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs the Blue Jays,” Olney wrote.

The Mets and Blue Jays both missed the playoffs in 2026, making them desperate, and they have deep pockets.

If that’s the final competition, Toronto might just like its chances.