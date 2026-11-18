Former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno won the 2026 Silver Slugger Award as the top-hitting catcher in the National League.

Moreno, who stars for the Arizona Diamondbacks, already won the Gold Glove Award as the best defensive catcher in the National League in 2026, and now he has added the coveted Silver Slugger Award to his arsenal.

Gabriel Moreno Wins Silver Slugger Award

On Tuesday, MLB and Louisville Slugger announced the winners of the Silver Slugger Awards for 2026 on X, with Moreno among the recpients.

According to the Diamondbacks, he is the first catcher in franchise history to win a Silver Slugger Award for Arizona.

Between the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger, Moreno had a truly elite season for the Diamondbacks this season, and he has earned all of his flowers as he had an absolutely dream season to remember.

Gabriel Moreno Won the Batting Title

In addition to the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards, Moreno also won the battle title in the NL this season with a .311 batting average, which is a very high batting average in general, but especially for a catcher, as the position typically has lighter-hitting baseball players.

Overall, Moreno has had a terrific four seasons in Arizona since the Blue Jays traded him, along with outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., in exchange for center fielder Daulton Varsho.

Toronto did get solid production out of Varsho during his time in Toronto, and they have a great catching tandem right now with Alejandro Kirk and Brandon Valenzuela behind the plate for the Blue Jays. But Moreno is truly one of the best catchers in baseball, and seeing him win all of these awards after the season has ended is not exactly easy for Blue Jays fans to digest, knowing that the team had him on their roster at one point.

But it’s nice to see Moreno succeed in Arizona either way, as he is a terrific baseball player and deserves every good thing that has happened to him. The Diamondbacks, who barely missed the playoffs this past season, are surely also thrilled to have him on their roster.