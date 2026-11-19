The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring ways to add more firepower to their lineup ahead of the 2027 MLB season, assuming a potential lockout doesn’t disrupt the campaign.

According to a Nov. 12 report from Sportsnet, Toronto has already met with representatives for free-agent infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who spent the last three seasons with the New York Yankees.

As a result, Chisholm is a player that the Blue Jays front office knows very well. Now, the question will be whether Toronto can put together an offer that satisfies Chisholm and his camp.

Nonetheless, that proposal might not have to be a long-term contract, as MLB insider Jim Bowden stated that the infielder might have to settle for a short-term deal with an opt-out if he wants to play for a competitive big-market team.

“I think he’s got a chance to get a four- or five-year deal from a second-division, non-contending team that has a hard time signing free agents,” Bowden said during a Nov. 18 appearance on “Foul Territory.” “If the Angels get a new front office executive, that could be a spot that works for him.

“He could get a deal with an owner who’s willing to come in with some money. They don’t have a lot of talent, so he may sign there. I think the best move for him, if I were in his position, would be to sign a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first year.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Urged to Take Short-Term Deal

Chisholm didn’t have the season he likely was hoping for as a pending free agent. The infielder had a batting average of .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 69 runs scored in 137 games for the Yankees during the 2026 season, per StatMuse.

Moreover, Bowden is urging Chisholm to take a short-term deal to play on a team looking to contend next season like the Blue Jays and then test free agency again to secure a longer-term contract.

“With a team like the Blue Jays or a team like the Orioles, or some team where I’m in an environment where I’m going to be in a pennant race, I’m going to be seen, and if I can go and have the kind of year I think I can have, I’ll go back on the market and get my long-term deal there,” Bowden added.

“But I think he’ll probably have a choice of doing both, and it’ll be interesting to see which way he ends up going.”

Would Jazz Chisholm Jr. Make Sense for Blue Jays?

Amid the rumors between Chisholm and Toronto, former Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero shared his thoughts on whether Chisholm would be a fit north of the border.

“He’s got a personality, and he probably rubs teammates the wrong way,” Romero said on the Nov. 13 edition of “Blue Bird Territory.” “I’m sure you’ve seen the reports about Aaron Judge saying something to him during the season about cutting certain stuff off. There are the stories about him and Miguel Rojas. There’s all this stuff about him rubbing teammates the wrong way.

“But when push comes to shove, and you look at the numbers, they’re pretty good numbers. He is pretty good at what he does. Sometimes those big personality guys, though, you kind of have to let them be.

“At the same time, I think everyone has to be pulling from the same rope if you’re going to join the squad that was in the World Series two seasons ago. I think there’s one common goal… And if the Blue Jays are showing interest, again, this is another guy who’s a quality bat. He can play defense.”