The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be heavily invested in Tarik Skubal. They met with the top free agent this week, and they’re likely ready to offer a blank check to the left-handed pitching superstar.

If the Blue Jays don’t get Skubal, though — a legitimate possibility — then they may have to pivot quickly. Skubal is the crown jewel, but there are other prizes to be had as Toronto tries to bolster its pitching rotation.

Maybe the most underrated option out there comes from within the AL East. Baltimore Orioles free agent lefty Trevor Rogers is going to draw plenty of interest, and maybe he’d fit the Blue Jays, too.

ESPN Links Blue Jays to Trevor Rogers

ESPN’s David Schoenfield wrote in a new article published on Thursday that he believes Rogers could be a good fit for the Blue Jays.

That does come after Schoenfield slotted Skubal with the Mets earlier in the same article.

“Are the Blue Jays interested in Skubal or are they interested in rotation help in general? Because after finishing last in the majors in runs scored, they definitely need to boost the lineup,” Schoenfield writes. “Bottom line: After dropping to 79-83 in 2026, the Jays need to add an impact player or two no matter the position. That might be Rogers, who ranks fifth among starting pitchers on ESPN’s ranking of the top 50 free agents — behind Skubal, Peralta, Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and King — but he might be the best combination of age (he’s entering his age-29 season) and upside (3.16 ERA over the past two seasons).”

Rogers wouldn’t excite the fanbase in the way Skubal would, but he would make the Blue Jays better, and that would be the main thinking here.

Trevor Rogers Waiting Game

One additional note on Rogers: He’ll probably have to wait this out.

As another southpaw starter lower on the totem pole than Skubal, Rogers wouldn’t gain much by signing before Skubal does.

The bids for Rogers should only go up once Skubal signs and other teams realize they need to find an alternative — with Rogers presenting as a very clear one.

So while Rogers may not sign before Skubal, he could end up signing pretty quickly after Skubal makes up his mind.