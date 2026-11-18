Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not taking chances with the expected MLB lockout. He already put in his work at Dunedin, last month.

The 28-year-old spent a number of days in the Tampa area in October, making trips to the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin. He used the facility to start his preparation for 2027.

The labor calendar explains the urgency. The collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1. That is less than two weeks away. A lockout is expected. Kirk wants to stay ahead of that.

Now he has more news from Tijuana.

Alejandro Kirk Has Career News Emerge

Kirk is getting his practice in at home too. He recently finished a session at the Black & Red Fitness Studio in Tijuana. The studio belongs to Edgar Ramirez.

Chicago Cubs right-hander Javier Assad joined him. He is also a Tijuana native.

The gym carries history. Kirk and Aranda grew up training there. The two have been friends since they were 3 years old.

The studio builds individual programs. That approach fits Kirk. Catching punishes the legs, hips and hands every night. He needs to keep is body in shape during the offseason.

A personal plan can target that question. It can rebuild grip and forearm strength after a thumb fracture. It can also manage the hips and legs that a catcher loads daily.

Toronto also has depth to consider. Brandon Valenzuela caught for the Blue Jays in 2026. He will demand more time behind the plate in 2027. Kirk’s durability will shape that playing-time split.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Career News Emerge

Another Blue Jays star made news this week, but not in Toronto. Toros del Este traded Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Dominican Winter League rights to Tigres del Licey on Nov. 17. Licey sent relievers Misael Tamarez and Cam Robinson to Toros del Este.

Guerrero last played in the Dominican league in 2020-21.

His father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, played for Licey. He appeared in eight games for the club in November 2012. They were his final games as a professional.

If the son plays, he will wear the same Licey blue his father wore. That is heartwarming because Guerrero followed his father into baseball. His father is his role model.