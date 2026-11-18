Sometimes you have to read between the lines to see how a franchise feels about a particular player.

In this case, Tuesday’s Rule 5 Draft 40-man roster deadline spoke volumes for the Toronto Blue Jays.

They had to decide which prospects to protect on their 40-man roster, and which they’d leave exposed to potentially be chosen by another team in the Rule 5 Draft.

One former first-round pick didn’t make the cut.

Blue Jays Don’t Protect Brandon Barriera

One of the players the Blue Jays didn’t put onto their 40-man roster was Brandon Barriera.

He was Toronto’s first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. This was the first offseason in which he had to go on the 40-man to not be picked in the Rule 5 Draft. The Blue Jays didn’t do it, though.

They either don’t expect him to get picked or didn’t feel enough fear about losing him to maneuver the roster to protect him.

Either way, it’s a bit of an admitted failure on a player the Blue Jays were once quite high on.

Across baseball, a bunch of members of Barriera’s draft class found themselves in the same boat.

“Top 10 high school picks Termarr Johnson (fourth overall, Pirates) and Elijah Green (fifth overall, Nationals) were the highest-drafted picks left unprotected on Tuesday,” Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper writes. “They were joined by Dylan Lesko (15th overall, Padres), Cam Collier (18th overall, Reds), Brandon Barriera (23rd overall, Blue Jays) and Mikey Romero (24th overall, Red Sox).”

Brandon Barriera Stats

Barriera, a 22-year-old lefty, just pitched in 12 games for Single-A Dunedin in 2026 with a 4.22 ERA, then had a 12.46 ERA in two games with High-A Vancouver.

He also pitched in the Arizona Fall League, where Barriera had a 4.91 ERA in six outings (7.1 innings).

A high school draftee in 2022, the Blue Jays didn’t rush Barriera, but he also hasn’t given them a reason to.

It’d be unlikely that another team would take a guy with two appearances at High-A in the Rule 5 Draft, because he’d have to spend all of next season in the major leagues.

But the fact that the Blue Jays probably don’t even have to worry about that speaks volumes.