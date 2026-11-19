The Toronto Blue Jays have made a roster move.

Toronto has had a quiet offseason and they decided to move on from a funky pitcher amid a quiet offseason before a potential lockout.

The Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs a year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut Chase Lee

The Blue Jays have been quiet this offseason, but they have designated Chase Lee for assignment in a corresponding move as Toronto claimed infielder Christian Cairo off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto acquired Lee from the Detroit Tigers last December in exchange for minor league pitcher Johan Simon. Lee has a unique, funky delivery as he’s a sidearmer who struggled in his few big league appearances.

Lee bounced between Triple-A and the Blue Jays last season as he was recalled on four different occasions. He ended up appearing in 8 games, going 1-0 with a 6.52 ERA, but did go 1-for-1 in save opportunities.

The right-hander was considered someone on the fringe of the 40-man roster before Toronto was going to add players ahead of a potential Rule 5 Draft. Yet, he wasn’t DFA’d then, but he has been removed from the 40-man roster now.

By designating Lee for assignment, the Blue Jays now have seven days to trade him or place him on waivers. Lee doesn’t have enough service time to reject the outright assignment. So if no one claims him, he will remain in Toronto’s system but will be off the 40-man roster.

Toronto Makes 40-Man Roster Moves

The Blue Jays did have three open spots on the 40-man roster but added three prospects to avoid a potential Rule 5 Draft.

Toronto added RHP Nolan Perry, RHP Daniel Guerrera, and OF RJ Schreck to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

Perry is the Blue Jays’ No. 2-ranked prospect and the 90th-best prospect in all of baseball, so adding him was a no-brainer. Across three levels in the minors last season, Perry posted a 2.50 ERA with 117 strikeouts over 82 2/3 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Schreck, meanwhile, is Toronto’s 12th-ranked prospect. The Blue Jays acquired him from the Seattle Mariners for Justin Turner. He hit .221 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs, mostly in Triple-A.

Guerrera, finally, is the team’s 15th-ranked prospect and had a breakout year. The right-hander played in five levels, reaching Triple-A last season. The 6-foot-6 right-hander signed out of Venezuela for just $40,000 in 2022.