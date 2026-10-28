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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Retired From MLB With Over $100 Million In Earnings

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Brandon Belt #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently at home for the offseason.

Just one year after reaching Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, they were unable to qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

On September 27, the Blue Jays played their final game of the regular season when they beat the Cincinnati Reds (at home in Canada) by a score of 5-1.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Retired With Over $100 Million

GettyBrandon Belt #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches his ball clear the fence after hitting a 3-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With their season 0ver, it’s worth taking a look at Brandon Belt.

The former Blue Jays player (who is now retired) last played in the MLB during the 2023 season.

Belt finished that season batting .254 with 19 home runs in 103 games for the Blue Jays.

GettyBrandon Belt #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Belt walked away from the MLB with over $100 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

During his only season in Toronto, Belt made $9.3 million.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote on January 9, 2023: “Blue Jays and Brandon Belt in agreement on a $9.3m, one-year deal, per source. @susanslusser had the deal first.”

Looking At Belt’s Entire Career

GettyBrandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants bats during the 87th Annual MLB All-Star Game at PETCO Park on July 12, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Belt was picked in the 5th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Texas.

He spent the first 12 seasons of his career playing for the San Francisco Giants.

Over that period, Belt helped the Giants win two World Series titles.

GettyBrandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during batting practice before Game One of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on October 21, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Retired From MLB With Over $100 Million In Earnings

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