NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Brandon Belt #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Belt was picked in the 5th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Texas.
He spent the first 12 seasons of his career playing for the San Francisco Giants.
Over that period, Belt helped the Giants win two World Series titles.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays are currently at home for the offseason.Just one year after reaching Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, they were unable to qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs.On September 27, the Blue Jays played their final game of the regular season when they beat the Cincinnati Reds (at home in Canada) […]
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Retired From MLB With Over $100 Million In Earnings