Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Retired From MLB With Over $100 Million In Earnings

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently at home for the offseason.

Just one year after reaching Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, they were unable to qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

On September 27, the Blue Jays played their final game of the regular season when they beat the Cincinnati Reds (at home in Canada) by a score of 5-1.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Retired With Over $100 Million

With their season 0ver, it’s worth taking a look at Brandon Belt.

The former Blue Jays player (who is now retired) last played in the MLB during the 2023 season.

Belt finished that season batting .254 with 19 home runs in 103 games for the Blue Jays.

Belt walked away from the MLB with over $100 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

During his only season in Toronto, Belt made $9.3 million.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote on January 9, 2023: “Blue Jays and Brandon Belt in agreement on a $9.3m, one-year deal, per source. @susanslusser had the deal first.”

Looking At Belt’s Entire Career

Belt was picked in the 5th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Texas.

He spent the first 12 seasons of his career playing for the San Francisco Giants.

Over that period, Belt helped the Giants win two World Series titles.