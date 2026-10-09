Blue Jays Have 2 Options To Replace Ernie Clement

The Toronto Blue Jays and Ernie Clement have been the ideal pairing.

Clement’s MLB career was trending toward journeyman status when he arrived in Toronto, and he has since turned into an every-day player for the Blue Jays.

That’s not guaranteed to continue next season, though, as there has been plenty of speculation on Clement being replaced as Toronto’s starting second baseman.

Clement isn’t out of contract, so it’s unlikely he’d go anywhere even if a new player was brought in for that spot.

The Blue Jays also aren’t likely to just replace Clement with anyone. It would likely take a clear upgrade to go for it.

With that in mind, a couple names that will be available are the types that could actually make some sense.

Blue Jays 2B Options

The name that was most recently floated was Jazz Chisholm Jr.

He’s heading to free agency after his time with the New York Yankees, and he’s certainly a talented player with a ton of tools.