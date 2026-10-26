Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk Has Special Connection To This World Series

Alejandro Kirk would rather be playing in the World Series.

That’s true for pretty much every player on every one of the 28 MLB teams that aren’t the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays — and it certainly includes the Toronto Blue Jays, who were all the way to Game 7 of the Fall Classic last year but didn’t even make the playoffs this year.

A year ago, Kirk was helping the Blue Jays battle the Dodgers.

But this time around, Kirk is just a baseball fan like the rest of us.

Kirk’s definitely watching, though, because he’s got a special connection to this particular World Series.

Alejandro Kirk and Jonathan Aranda

Kirk played baseball growing up in Mexico with Jonathan Aranda, who is the Rays’ starting first baseman.

Some pictures have circulated on social media that show Kirk and Aranda as much younger ballplayers. It’s quite adorable.

Now, they’ve grown into two of MLB’s most underrated players.

Kirk attended ALCS Game 6 to support Aranda at Tropicana Field, which is an awesome gesture.

Aranda also shared that Kirk has helped him out this month.

“I was like, ‘Hey, do you have any tips for me moving forward here in October?’ And his main suggestion was, just have fun, just have fun and be yourself,” Aranda said during the ALCS, via Sportsnet. “That’s honestly helped me a lot to kind of slow the game down and enjoy the moment and embrace this challenge of what is October baseball.”

Aranda said during the ALCS that he and Kirk “talk every day” and that they’re “best friends” and “brothers.”

These two childhood besties have certainly made it toward the top of the baseball mountain. Aranda watched Kirk last year, and now the roles are reversed.

“In that moment last year, I kind of visualized myself in the same scenario,” Aranda said, via Sportsnet. “So now, fast-forward a year later, I use it as motivation right now.”

Aranda was a 2025 All-Star and put together another strong season in 2026.

The 28-year-old first baseman batted .316 before his 2025 season was ruined due to injury.

This year, he hit .274 with a .792 OPS that included 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 92 RBI.

Aranda has spent his entire professional baseball career with the Rays, having signed with them as an international free agent back in 2015.

He didn’t make his MLB debut until 2022, and it’s really only in the last two seasons that Aranda has grown into a truly trusted regular. Now, that has led him to the World Series.