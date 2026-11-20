The Toronto Blue Jays would definitely like to make major improvements this offseason. A surprise absence from the playoffs altogether has likely served as a wake-up call that the current roster isn’t good enough.

Much has been made about Toronto’s pitching pursuits, which include Tarik Skubal, but it’s worth considering the batting lineup, too. The Blue Jays didn’t score nearly enough runs in 2026.

With that in mind, the next week-plus could be crucial. The lockout looming in December is going to change the rhythm of roster moves, and a bunch might happen before November is over.

“We are now less than two weeks away from the start of the expected lockout, which doesn’t leave MLB teams a lot of time to improve their rosters before they are frozen for what most people believe will be a prolonged period,” The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote on Friday. “Most teams are likely to be busy leading into the Dec. 1 deadline.”

Bowden thinks that looming deadline could spring Toronto into action, and he pitches the idea of them landing both second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Randy Arozarena.

Brandon Lowe to Blue Jays?

The Blue Jays seem to have been connected to Jazz Chisholm Jr. more often, but it’s clear that analysts think they need to improve their bat at second base.

Lowe, the former Tampa Bay Rays star who just had a big year for the Pittsburgh Pirates, would certainly fit, too.

“Signing second baseman Brandon Lowe would be a huge start; he’s coming off a 35-home run season and proved he could be successful in the AL East during his years with the Tampa Bay Rays,” Bowden wrote on Friday.

Randy Arozarena to Blue Jays?

After a 2025 season in which Toronto’s outfielders all seemed to play to their peak potential, regression was inevitable in 2026, and it left the Blue Jays’ lineup lacking.

Arozarena could certainly solve that. He too knows the AL East from his time with Tampa Bay and has most recently been with the Seattle Mariners.

“In addition to Lowe, the Blue Jays can improve their lineup by adding to the outfield,” Bowden writes. “I’d love to see them land Randy Arozarena. Arozarena has hit at least 20 homers and stolen at least 20 bases in six consecutive seasons, and he brings high energy and enthusiasm to the park every day, which will play great next to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the rest of the Jays’ lineup.”

It’d be exciting for Blue Jays fans to land just one of these guys. If they got both? That’d be a huge statement that they’re aiming to bounce back.