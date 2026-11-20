Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants to play for Tigres del Licey this winter.

Toros del Este traded his rights in the Dominican Winter League to Licey on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Toros del Este received relievers Misael Tamárez and Cam Robinson in return.

Licey is where his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., took his final at-bats.

Guerrero wore Tigres gear and took batting practice at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal on Wednesday, Nov. 18. He also spoke to Dominican media alongside Licey general manager Audo Vicente.

The Blue Jays must approve before he plays in games. Guerrero said the team will make the final call. He gave no debut date.

But the bigger story may be his swing.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Personal News Emerge

Guerrero’s swing looks different in video from his workouts with Licey this week. He appears focused on lifting the ball rather than hitting line drives. It also pointed to a difference in his hand placement on his load.

However, Prehension Athletics wrote that Guerrero still holds the bat with “less favorable muscles.”

Guerrero’s power fell sharply in 2026. He hit nine home runs, down from 23 in 2025. The drop did not come from a slower swing. The problem was the contact itself. He hit the ball hard less often.

His average launch angle, the upward tilt of a batted ball, barely changed. But fewer batted balls left the bat at the best angles. His attack angle was 1 degree, a nearly level path.

That is where a new hand position could help. It can change the bat’s path through the zone.

Pitches drop as they reach the plate. Many hitters use an upward bat path to match that angle. A slightly more upward path could also turn some ground balls into line drives or fly balls.

But lift alone will not fix the problem. Fly balls without hard contact rarely become home runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Daughter Cries After Trade

Guerrero told Dominican media on Wednesday that his daughter cried after the trade. She thought the Blue Jays were trading him away.

She overheard him discussing the trade with his wife.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson posted the comments on X. Guerrero said he wants to play for Dominican fans who cannot see him play in person in MLB.