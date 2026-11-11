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Toronto Blue Jays Emerge as Serious Suitor for Tarik Skubal

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a top Tarik Skubal landing spot, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman wrote on X:

“nypost.com/2026/11/11/spo Blue Jays emerge as a 4th team in on superstar lefthander Tarik Skubal and are expected to get a meeting, too @nypostsports”

Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Meet With Tarik Skubal

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Toronto is expected to join the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in meeting with Skubal in California next week, per Heyman. Two other unknown teams are also expected to meet with the ace.

Heyman reports that the Mets are the favorites to land Skubal.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Skubal is easily the top free agent on the market and is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner.

This past season, the southpaw posted a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings between the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers. He missed time early in the season due to an elbow injury that required surgery.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Emerge as Serious Suitor for Tarik Skubal

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