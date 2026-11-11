Toronto Blue Jays Emerge as Serious Suitor for Tarik Skubal

The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a top Tarik Skubal landing spot, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman wrote on X:

“nypost.com/2026/11/11/sports/blue-jays-to-meet-with-mets-target-tarik-skubal-as-mystery-teams-lurk/ Blue Jays emerge as a 4th team in on superstar lefthander Tarik Skubal and are expected to get a meeting, too @nypostsports”

Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Meet With Tarik Skubal

Toronto is expected to join the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in meeting with Skubal in California next week, per Heyman. Two other unknown teams are also expected to meet with the ace.

Heyman reports that the Mets are the favorites to land Skubal.

Skubal is easily the top free agent on the market and is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner.

This past season, the southpaw posted a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings between the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers. He missed time early in the season due to an elbow injury that required surgery.