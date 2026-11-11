Toronto Blue Jays Emerge as Serious Suitor for Tarik Skubal

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Meet With Tarik Skubal
Toronto is expected to join the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in meeting with Skubal in California next week, per Heyman. Two other unknown teams are also expected to meet with the ace.
Heyman reports that the Mets are the favorites to land Skubal.
Skubal is easily the top free agent on the market and is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner.
This past season, the southpaw posted a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings between the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers. He missed time early in the season due to an elbow injury that required surgery.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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