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Toronto Blue Jays Immediately Re-Sign 25-Year-Old Pitcher After Trade

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 21: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had a disappointing 2026 season that saw them miss the MLB playoffs.

During the middle of the season, they made a trade with the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Texas Rangers traded 2B Josh Smith and RHP Josh Stephan to Toronto Blue Jays for LHP Adam Macko.”

Blue Jays Immediately Re-Sign 25-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyJohn Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced that they are bringing back Josh Stephan.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: We’ve signed the following free agents to Minor League deals with invites to #SpringTraining 🔹 OF Victor Arias 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada 🔹 OF Rudy Martin Jr. 🔹 RHP Josh Stephan”

Looking At Stephan

Stephan has spent six seasons in the Minor Leagues.

Before the Blue Jays, his entire career had been in the Minor League system of the Rangers.

This past year, Stephan went 6-11 with a 5.77 ERA in 28 games (26 starts).

MLB Pipeline wrote (on August 3): “The Blue Jays are acquiring RHP prospect Josh Stephan, along with Josh Smith, from the Rangers in exchange for Adam Macko, @Feinsand and @KeeganMatheson confirm. Stephan has 97 K’s in 101 IP at Triple-A this season.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Immediately Re-Sign 25-Year-Old Pitcher After Trade

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