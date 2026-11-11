Toronto Blue Jays Immediately Re-Sign 25-Year-Old Pitcher After Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays had a disappointing 2026 season that saw them miss the MLB playoffs.

During the middle of the season, they made a trade with the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Texas Rangers traded 2B Josh Smith and RHP Josh Stephan to Toronto Blue Jays for LHP Adam Macko.”

Blue Jays Immediately Re-Sign 25-Year-Old Pitcher

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced that they are bringing back Josh Stephan.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: We’ve signed the following free agents to Minor League deals with invites to #SpringTraining 🔹 OF Victor Arias 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada 🔹 OF Rudy Martin Jr. 🔹 RHP Josh Stephan”

Looking At Stephan

Stephan has spent six seasons in the Minor Leagues.

Before the Blue Jays, his entire career had been in the Minor League system of the Rangers.

This past year, Stephan went 6-11 with a 5.77 ERA in 28 games (26 starts).

MLB Pipeline wrote (on August 3): “The Blue Jays are acquiring RHP prospect Josh Stephan, along with Josh Smith, from the Rangers in exchange for Adam Macko, @Feinsand and @KeeganMatheson confirm. Stephan has 97 K’s in 101 IP at Triple-A this season.”