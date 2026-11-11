Toronto Blue Jays Linked to Polarizing Hitter to Shake ‘Up The Infield’

The Toronto Blue Jays could look to shake up their roster by signing a polarizing figure.

Toronto could use an impact bat or two, as the Blue Jays are linked to a corner outfielder and could also use another infielder to potentially take over as the starting job at second base.

MLB free agency has been over for over a week, and with GM meetings underway, moves could start to happen.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Although the Blue Jays have been linked to corner outfielders and pitching, they could look to add a second baseman.

Ernie Clement could shift back to a utility player, and Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson of MLB.com believes Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes plenty of sense.

“The 28-year-old Chisholm is coming off a down year offensively after a 30-30 season in 2025 with the Yankees, but his appeal to the Blue Jays should be obvious here, especially given the likelihood he could sign a short-term deal and try to re-enter free agency around his age 30-31 season,” Matheson wrote.

“In 2027, the Blue Jays plan to obsess over baserunning, which is one of Chisholm’s trademarks. Elite baserunning and above-average defense are a great starting point — and a very “Blue Jays” profile — so it’s all about whether Chisholm could recapture his power upside. If the Blue Jays believe that answer is “yes,” Chisholm represents the exact type of player worth shaking up the infield for. Another small factor worth mentioning: Schneider handles big personalities well. It’s easy to envision Chisholm thriving in that environment.”

Chisholm is coming off a down year with the New York Yankees but is a prime bounceback candidate. Toronto could sign him to a one-year deal, and it very well could look similar to what Marcus Semien did back in 2021.

Chisholm hit .231 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs last season with the Yankees, which was a down season.

Toronto Not Set on Ernie Clement Starting

The Blue Jays have been linked to adding second base help as Clement won’t be handed the job.

Clement struggled in the second half as he got worn out, so there is some thought of shifting him back to a utility role, instead of an everyday player. GM Ross Atkins also confirmed they aren’t going to be handing Clement the job.

“He’s got to earn every bit of that,” Atkins said. “It’s not just writing down, ‘OK, we’re covered,’ but he always has [earned it]. When he’s been given an opportunity, he’s run with it. We’re always trying to complement every player the best that we can.

“Ernie can be an everyday, impactful player. He can also be a player who plays [most] games and plays at a really high level. And because we’re such a good team, he isn’t the guy that’s being penciled in every day.”

Clement hit .259 with 9 home runs and 48 RBIs last season.