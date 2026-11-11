Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Names Surprising CF Option

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins named a surprising option for the team’s vacancy in center field for next season.

The Blue Jays traded former center fielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros at this year’s trade deadline. Though Varsho is a free agent, he won’t be coming back to Toronto, so the team is looking at other options for the CF position.

While a trade or free-agent pickup can’t be ruled out, it appears the team will stick in-house to fill the void, with Atkins naming a surprising option to play the position next year.

Addison Barger Could Play CF for Blue Jays

Speaking to Blue Jays reporters in Las Vegas, Atkins mentioned that Brett Bateman and Nathan Lukes could both play center field for Toronto next year, two names that aren’t surprising given they are two of the team’s best defensive outfielders.

But he also named Addison Barger as a third option to play CF, which is a big surprise given Barger is more of a corner outfielder and third baseman, and also because he missed most of last season due to injuries.

Still, it looks like the Blue Jays might give Barger the chance to get into the CF mix next year.

“Interesting note from Ross Atkins when asked about the Blue Jays’ CF depth chart. Along with Brett Bateman & Nathan Lukes, he named Addison Barger as an option.”

Addison Barger Blue Jays Career

The Blue Jays drafted Barger in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. The 26-year-old Washington native then made his MLB debut for Toronto in 2024 before having a breakout season in 2025 when he hit 21 home runs as the Blue Jays made it all the way to the World Series.

That included Barger hitting a pinch-hit grand slam in Game 1 of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a first in MLB history.

Unfortunately, Barger was banged up for most of 2026, playing in just 9 games for the team and having only 1 hit.

In his MLB career, Barger has played in 99 games in the outfield, but they have come only in right field and in left field, so moving to center field would be a big change for Barger, who has also played in 127 games at third base for Toronto.

Though Barger has a rocket arm, his lack of speed and range makes him a better option for the corners for Toronto, but it sounds like he’ll get a chance to at least try out at CF for the Blue Jays next season.