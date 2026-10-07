Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays 108-Game Professional Leaves Baseball

The Toronto Blue Jays fell short of reaching the MLB playoffs after reaching the heights of a seven-game World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the season ending early for them this year, the futures of George Springer and Max Scherzer are at the top of everyone’s mind. Meanwhile, Blue Jays news regarding Robert Brooks emerges.

This offseason could present a lot of change for the organization. Between retirement, arbitration, and free agency, the team could look a lot different by the time February rolls around.

Toronto Blue Jays News: 108-Game Professional Leaves Baseball For Good

As for Blue Jays news, the recently released Brooks took to Instagram to announce the end of his baseball career. The 27-year-old penned a lengthy and heartfelt goodbye to the game.

“Baseball, thank you. You taught me some lessons I’ll never forget and some I’ll never understand. You introduced me to some of my best friends and also some of the weirdest dudes. You took me to some amazing places, but also had me staying in some of the worst. You had me shaving my face for an entire off season just to make money waiting tables, but also buzz my hair and dye it blonde for some rally homeruns. You showed me some of the highest highs and also some of the lowest lows in this game. But most importantly, you showed me that hard work pays off,” Brooks begins.

“I started playing this game as something to do that my dad and I both enjoyed. I ended up dedicating 2 decades of my life to you and I would do it over again in a heartbeat,” he continues. “I get to walk away on my terms and I’m very grateful for that. I say goodbye to you having accomplished so many things I never thought I’d even get close to. As I write this with tears in my eyes, I just want to say thank you. I enter retirement excited to take what you have taught me and offer that information to the next generation.”

“Thank you to my wife for being my biggest supporter throughout my professional career. Thank you to my mom and dad for all of the financial support, driving me all over the southeast, and coming to all the games they could. Thank you to all of the coaches, front offices, and support staff that made my career what it was. Thank you to all the people that met with me early or stayed late with me. All of you made all of this worth it. Thank you baseball. 19 out.”

Looking At the Recently Released Robert Brooks’ Toronto Blue Jays Tenure

Brooks was recently released by the Blue Jays organization in March 2026.

In January 2026, he was officially invited to Spring Training by the Blue Jays. Brooks originally came to the organization on a minor league contract in June 2024.

Despite being with the organization for two years, he never made it to the MLB. Instead, over his three-year minor league career, he played in 108 games.

Brooks collected 55 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 28 RBIs, 12 walks, and eight home runs. He started 81 games as a catcher, two at first base, and nine as a designated hitter.

Prior to joining the Blue Jays, he was with the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2023.

Regardless of how his playing career went, here is to wishing Brooks the best of luck in the next leg of his career.