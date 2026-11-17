Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joey Loperfido was placed on waivers by the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Loperfido was the victim of a roster crunch by the Astros, as the team needed to create room on their 40-man roster, which led to him being placed on outright waivers. Now, another team can claim him, though if he clears waivers, the Astros can assign him to their minor leagues.

Joey Loperfido Waived by Astros

According to Astros reporter Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros placed Loperfido on outright waivers on Tuesday.

“The Astros placed outfielder Joey Loperfido on outright waivers, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic . Loperfido had offseason surgery on his right hip and, according to the Astros, wasn’t expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training,” Rome wrote on his X.

According to Rome, in response to a fan asking what the Astros’ plan is with Loperfido, the scribe believes that the organization will keep him in their minor leagues should he clear waivers. The reason they waived him was to create room on their 40-man roster.

“To get him off the 40. He is very likely going to clear and remain in the Astros organization,” Rome wrote.

Blue Jays Previously Had Joey Loperfido

The Blue Jays previously had Loperfido in their organization from 2024 to 2025, having originally acquired him from the Astros as part of the Yusei Kikuchi trade with Houston in July 2024. That trade also sent the Blue Jays Will Wagner and Jake Bloss, so it turned out to be a big win for the Blue Jays, as Wagner was later dealt to the San Diego Padres for Gold Glove-caliber catcher Brandon Valenzuela, while Bloss is still part of the Blue Jays’ organization as he works his way back from injuries.

Just before the start of last season, the Blue Jays sent Loperfido back to the Astros for Jesus Sanchez in what was hopefully a move to acquire some more pop in Toronto’s lineup. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, Sanchez turned out to be a big bust for the team, making the trade look like a lose-lose deal.