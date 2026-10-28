Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glove Award Winner Handed Harsh Take on Future

The Toronto Blue Jays could be a team to watch this offseason, but one former player could be in line for a rough offseason.

Toronto had a disappointing season as the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs. Just a year after reaching the World Series. The Blue Jays ended up being sellers at the trade deadline and traded starting center fielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros for Spencer Arrighetti in a one-for-one move.

Varsho struggled all season and now could be in line for a lackluster free agency.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays CF Daulton Varsho Handed Harsh Take

Varsho struggled mightily at the plate this season, while his defense also took a step back which is a concern as he’s known for his elite defense in center field.

It was a bad year for Varsho to become a free agent, as he looked like he could’ve gotten $100 million plus after last year’s World Series. Now, he’s likely going to have to sign a one-year, prove-it deal, as Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts he will sign a one-year, $8 million deal.

“Varsho started the year with the Blue Jays, batting .243 with a .307 OBP while hitting seven homers and stealing nine bases in 99 games,” Bowden wrote. “The Gold Glove winner wasn’t quite the same defensively, according to metrics and scouts who evaluated him. The Astros acquired him at the deadline and he hit just .172 for them. Late in the season, it was discovered that he had played the entire year with a wrist injury that included two cysts. He underwent surgery in late September to remove the cysts and should be 100 percent before spring training.

“Varsho could be a good bounce-back candidate offensively with a healthy wrist. Though the defensive slide probably can’t be attributed to the wrist injury. He could be looking at a prove-it deal this offseason. Best team fits: Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals. Contract prediction: 1 year, $8 million.”

Varsho won the Gold Glove in 2024 with the Blue Jays, but this past year was bad for him. He did deal with injuries, which is why he could be forced to sign a one-year deal.

Varsho Had Season-Ending Surgery

Before the 2026 MLB season came to an end, Varsho had season-ending wrist surgery.

Varsho was supposed to be an impactful player for the Astros in the playoffs, but an injury ended his season. The injury stemmed from a pair of cysts in his left wrist. The injuries were limiting his mobility and causing him pain for three months.

“It sucks,” Varsho said. “I’ve been dealing with it for three months, and it’s gotten to the point it’s frustrating because I can’t go out there and perform as well as I want to, and I’m not able to get to the pitches that I’ve normally hit throughout my whole career. It’s just hindering my play.”

Due to the injury, Varsho failed to have much of an impact with the Astros.