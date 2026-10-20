Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Headed to World Series With Rays

The World Series stage is set.

The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League.

The Tampa Bay Rays will represent the American League.

A former Toronto Blue Jays player will attempt to help Tampa Bay win its first World Series in franchise history.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Bryan Baker Headed to World Series with Tampa Bay Rays

Former Blue Jays right-hander Bryan Baker is headed to the Fall Classic with Tampa Bay.

Baker, 31, made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2021.

He made just one appearance with Toronto, allowing one hit and striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Baker recorded a 1.31 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 41 1/3 innings with Triple-A Buffalo in 2021.

Looking at Bryan Baker

Baker has had an outstanding postseason with Tampa Bay, hurling seven shutout innings with six strikeouts across seven outings.

During the regular season, he posted a 1.33 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 62 1/3 innings.

Baker represented the Rays in this year’s All-Star Game.

The Colorado Rockies selected Baker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of North Florida.

The Rockies traded Baker to the Blue Jays in August 2018.

The Baltimore Orioles claimed Baker off waivers from the Blue Jays in the 2021-22 offseason.

The Rays acquired Baker from the Orioles in July 2025.

Throughout his six-year MLB career, Baker has posted a 3.30 ERA with 297 strikeouts over 270 innings.