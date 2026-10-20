Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Headed to World Series With Rays

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Bryan Baker #79 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 28, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
A former Toronto Blue Jays player will attempt to help Tampa Bay win its first World Series in franchise history.
Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Bryan Baker Headed to World Series with Tampa Bay Rays
Former Blue Jays right-hander Bryan Baker is headed to the Fall Classic with Tampa Bay.
Baker, 31, made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2021.
He made just one appearance with Toronto, allowing one hit and striking out one over a scoreless inning.
Baker recorded a 1.31 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 41 1/3 innings with Triple-A Buffalo in 2021.
Looking at Bryan Baker
Baker has had an outstanding postseason with Tampa Bay, hurling seven shutout innings with six strikeouts across seven outings.
During the regular season, he posted a 1.33 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 62 1/3 innings.
Baker represented the Rays in this year’s All-Star Game.
The Colorado Rockies selected Baker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of North Florida.
The Rockies traded Baker to the Blue Jays in August 2018.
The Baltimore Orioles claimed Baker off waivers from the Blue Jays in the 2021-22 offseason.
The Rays acquired Baker from the Orioles in July 2025.
Throughout his six-year MLB career, Baker has posted a 3.30 ERA with 297 strikeouts over 270 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A former Toronto Blue Jays player is headed to the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays, who will face the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Headed to World Series With Rays