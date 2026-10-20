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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Headed to World Series With Rays

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Bryan Baker #79 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 28, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The World Series stage is set.

The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after recording the final out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays will represent the American League.

A former Toronto Blue Jays player will attempt to help Tampa Bay win its first World Series in franchise history.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Bryan Baker Headed to World Series with Tampa Bay Rays

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Bryan Baker #47 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former Blue Jays right-hander Bryan Baker is headed to the Fall Classic with Tampa Bay.

Baker, 31, made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2021.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Bryan Baker #79 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch to Armando Alvarez #97 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 28, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

He made just one appearance with Toronto, allowing one hit and striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Baker recorded a 1.31 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 41 1/3 innings with Triple-A Buffalo in 2021.

Looking at Bryan Baker

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Bryan Baker #47 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Baker has had an outstanding postseason with Tampa Bay, hurling seven shutout innings with six strikeouts across seven outings.

During the regular season, he posted a 1.33 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 62 1/3 innings.

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 18: Pitcher Bryan Baker #47 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after the final out to win 3-1 over the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker represented the Rays in this year’s All-Star Game.

The Colorado Rockies selected Baker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of North Florida.

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Bryan Baker #47 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 13, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Rockies traded Baker to the Blue Jays in August 2018.

The Baltimore Orioles claimed Baker off waivers from the Blue Jays in the 2021-22 offseason.

Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 05: Bryan Baker #43 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out Austin Riley in the eighth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Rays acquired Baker from the Orioles in July 2025.

Throughout his six-year MLB career, Baker has posted a 3.30 ERA with 297 strikeouts over 270 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Headed to World Series With Rays

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