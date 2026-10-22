Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs With New Team Before World Series

Game 1 of the 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Before the World Series, 7 News’ Ari Alexander reported that a former Toronto Blue Jays player is signing a contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Riley Adams Signing With Boston Red Sox Before World Series

Alexander wrote on X:

Source: The #RedSox are signing C Riley Adams to a minor league deal.

Adams has 263 games of MLB experience, mostly with the Nationals from 2021-2025. Adams spent 2026 in Triple-A.

Looking at New Red Sox Catcher Riley Adams

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Adams in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego.

He made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2021.

The Blue Jays traded Adams to the Washington Nationals for left-hander Brad Hand on July 29, 2021.

Adams appeared in just 12 games for Toronto.

Adams appeared in 251 games for Washington from 2021-25.

He didn’t appear in a MLB game in 2026.

Adams spent the 2026 season in the Nationals’ minor-league system.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 season, Adams elected free agency.

Over his five-year MLB career, Adams has posted 2.1 bWAR and a .211/.287/.354 slash line with 21 home runs and 73 RBI.

This past season, Adams slashed a strong .273/.389/.506 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI over 82 games for the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate.

Heading into the offseason, Boston will only have one catcher, Adley Rutschman, on its 40-man roster, as Connor Wong is set to be a free agent.

Therefore, there’s a decent chance Adams will compete for the Red Sox’s backup catcher role.