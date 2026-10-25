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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Retired With $34 Million In Career Earnings

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TORONTO, ON - JULY 31: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.

They were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after a magical run to the 2025 World Series.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Retired With $34 Million

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With their season over, it’s worth looking at a former Blue Jays star.

Whit Merrifield (who last played in the MLB during the 2024 season) retired in 2025.

Merrifield also called it quits with over $34 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Merrifield’s Time In Toronto

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Merrifield spent part of two seasons playing for the Blue Jays.

During his only full season with the franchise, Merrifield made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Kansas City Royals).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Kansas City Royals traded 2B Whit Merrifield to Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Max Castillo and 2B Samad Taylor.”

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Merrifield helped the Blue Jays make the MLB playoffs in both of his seasons with the franchise.

He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2023 season.

Looking At Merrifield’s Entire Career

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 02, 2024 in San Diego, California. 

Merrifield was picked in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Royals.

In that span, Merrifield made two trips to the All-Star Game.

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals hits a double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

After the Royals and Blue Jays, Merrifield finished the final year of his career with the Phillies (and Atlanta Braves).

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Retired With $34 Million In Career Earnings

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