TORONTO, ON - JULY 31: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Merrifield was picked in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.
He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Royals.
In that span, Merrifield made two trips to the All-Star Game.
After the Royals and Blue Jays, Merrifield finished the final year of his career with the Phillies (and Atlanta Braves).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.They were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after a magical run to the 2025 World Series.Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Retired With $34 MillionWith their season over, it’s worth looking at a former Blue Jays star.Whit Merrifield (who last played in the […]
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Retired With $34 Million In Career Earnings