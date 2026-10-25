Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Retired With $34 Million In Career Earnings

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.

They were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after a magical run to the 2025 World Series.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Retired With $34 Million

With their season over, it’s worth looking at a former Blue Jays star.

Whit Merrifield (who last played in the MLB during the 2024 season) retired in 2025.

Merrifield also called it quits with over $34 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Merrifield’s Time In Toronto

Merrifield spent part of two seasons playing for the Blue Jays.

During his only full season with the franchise, Merrifield made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Kansas City Royals).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Kansas City Royals traded 2B Whit Merrifield to Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Max Castillo and 2B Samad Taylor.”

Merrifield helped the Blue Jays make the MLB playoffs in both of his seasons with the franchise.

He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2023 season.

Looking At Merrifield’s Entire Career

Merrifield was picked in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Royals.

In that span, Merrifield made two trips to the All-Star Game.

After the Royals and Blue Jays, Merrifield finished the final year of his career with the Phillies (and Atlanta Braves).