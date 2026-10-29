Former Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette Makes Contract Decision

Former Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette made a contract decision on his player option with the New York Mets.

Bichette made $42 million this past season for New York, his first season with the Mets after leaving the Blue Jays, and he held a player option for 2027 for the same amount of money, with a $5 million buyout.

Now, we know what decision he has made.

Bo Bichette Picks Up Player Option With Mets

Instead of opting out and taking a $5 million buyout, Bichette decided to opt in and will lock in a $42 million guaranteed salary with the Mets in 2027.

Will Sammon of The Athletic first reported the news.

In addition, Bichette has one more $42 million player option for the 2028 season, which he can decide on next summer, as part of the three-year, $126 million deal he signed with the Mets last season after leaving the Blue Jays after spending the first seven years of his big-league career with Toronto.

Bo Bichette 2026 Stats for Mets

Bichette had a down year for the Mets in 2026. He batted only .260 with a .702 OPS and a 97 OPS+, indicating his bat was 3% below league average. He did hit 18 home runs, the same total that he hit in 2025 for the Blue Jays, but overall, his OPS was far lower, and he just didn’t have as good an offensive year with the Mets.

Defensively, Bichette made the move to third base for the first time in his MLB career for the Mets after spending most of his Blue Jays career at shortstop. Reviews on his glovework at third base were mixed, though he has never been known as a strong defender, as he is more well known for being a heavy-hitting infielder with a big stick.

As far as his opt-in with the Mets goes, there was some thought that Bichette would opt out and take his chances once again at free agency. But given his mediocre numbers last year, it was unlikely another team would pay him $42 million this coming season, so he took the safe play with the player option and will return to the Mets in 2027.