Francisco Lindor and Wife Katia Announce Personal News After Blue Jays Rumor

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor faces a long offseason after a rough 2026 campaign.

The five-time All-Star hit .225 with 21 home runs and 49 RBIs in 105 games. That average sits 42 points below his 2025 mark.

Lindor hit .267 last season with 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 31 stolen bases, the second 30-30 season of his career.

Injuries shaped his 2026 season from the start.

He has no trade clause in his contract, but rumors are starting to swirl as the offseason approaches. He has been deemed a potential fit for the Toronto Blue Jays.

In an Oct. 3 piece, Adam Steinmetz of the Toronto Blue Jays On SI floated Toronto as a fit. Steinmetz cited Lindor’s ties to Blue Jays executives Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins.

Lindor now has a full offseason to work on his bat. He opened that offseason with major news off the field.

Francisco Lindor & Wife Katia Share Personal News

Lindor’s wife, Katia, revealed Wednesday that the Mets star had a vasectomy.

“Three beautiful children later, we decided our family is complete,” Katia wrote. “I’ve carried the babies. Now it was his turn to take one for the team. Love you, babe!”

The video showed a gift basket Katia assembled for his recovery. It held candy, cooling boxers and pain relievers. She labeled several snacks with jokes about the procedure.

Lindor and Katia are both 32. They share three children.

The couple welcomed daughter Kalina Zoé on Nov. 4, 2020. Daughter Amapola Chloé arrived in June 2023. Son Koa Amani followed in March 2025.

Lindor met Katia through Instagram while he played for the Cleveland Guardians. “I messaged her on Instagram,” Lindor told the New York Post in April 2022.

“We talked for three months and then I met her in Arizona ‘cause I was out there for spring training,” he added. “We just hung out and I was like, ‘I think she’s the One.’ At first, I was a little bit like, ‘Ahh, I don’t want to really commit,’ but I knew that she was the One.”

The couple married Dec. 16, 2021, at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami.

Francisco Lindor Can Relax in What is Going to be a Busy Offseason

The Mets acquired Lindor from Cleveland in January 2021. He signed a 10-year, $341 million extension before the 2021 season. The deal runs through 2031, with five years left after this season.

Lindor holds a full no-trade clause. That means he can block any deal.

His name still surfaced in trade talks this summer, but USA Today’s Bob Nightengale later reported the Mets told teams Lindor was off limits “for now.” He also reported that rival executives expect an eventual Lindor trade, more likely in the offseason.

The speculation thus has not fully faded. Lindor’s desire to stay in New York has put a pin in those rumors for now.