Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 33-Year-Old $11 Million Next Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tough season where they were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 33-Year-Old $11 Million

One player the Blue Jays were without for most of the season was Cody Ponce.

He only appeared in one game after suffering an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 27): “Missed rest of 2026 season after undergoing surgery, but has begun throwing and will be fully cleared for 2027 Spring Training.”

It’s also fair to point out that Ponce (who will turn 33 in April) will be paid $11 million next season (h/t Spotrac).

He had signed with the Blue Jays before the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 2, 2025): “Right-hander Cody Ponce and the Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a three-year, $30 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The AL champs get the KBO MVP, who went 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA and struck out 252 in 180.2 innings. First on the agreement was @Ken_Rosenthal.”

Looking At Ponce

Ponce was picked in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Following the Pirates, Ponce pitched in Japan (before signing with the Blue Jays).

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title in 1993.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

The Blue Jays will still be a team to watch in 2027.