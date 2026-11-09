Blue Jays Get Major Boost in Pursuit of $400 Million Superstar

The Toronto Blue Jays will have their eyes set on returning to the MLB playoffs next fall after failing to defend their American League Championship of 2025, missing the playoffs this year.

Just how big of players will the Blue Jays be in free agency this offseason? According to a newly released report by a prominent insider, Toronto “belongs in the conversation for every top-end free agent”, and price won’t matter.

The top name on this year’s free agency list? None other than pitcher Tarik Skubal, who was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and is now an unrestricted free agent after being unable to help Los Angeles secure what would have been a third straight World Series title.

Of course, the Dodgers won their second straight title last year by breaking the hearts of Toronto sports fans everywhere. Could Skubal be part of the solution for Toronto moving forward?

Toronto Blue Jays Once Again Linked To Ace Pitcher Tarik Skubal

Skubal, who won consecutive American League Cy Young Awards while with the Tigers, could fetch a contract that makes him the highest paid player in MLB history at his position.

But the price tag that he could command shouldn’t matter to the Blue Jays, in the eyes of MLB Insider Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, who believes the club needs to be aggressive in their pursuit of returning to title contention – and Skubal can help get them there.

Matheson wrote:

“The Blue Jays belong in the conversation for every top-end free agent, regardless of price. This offseason, that list begins with Tarik Skubal, one of the most dominant pitchers in the sport.

This organization is spending more than it ever has, enough to shake the “runner-up” tag which had been lazily slapped on them over the years. On top of Dylan Cease’s $210 million deal and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million mega-contract, they spent the two prior offseasons going deep on both Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.”

However, Matheson included one caveat – Toronto could choose to target a “mid-range starter” if they are to be outbid for Skubal by either the Dodgers or the New York Mets, another club he’s been linked to.

“Expect the Blue Jays to be involved on Skubal, because that’s the default by now. He’ll be 30 next season, owns two Cy Young Awards and his ERA has started with a two each of the past four seasons. He’s a true ace, elite by every definition of the word, but will the Blue Jays outbid the Dodgers and Mets here? A mid-range starter with more significant offensive upgrades could be the more valuable play.”

Tarik Skubal Was Linked To The Blue Jays At The Beginning Of Free Agency

Matheson isn’t the only MLB.com insider pointing toward the Blue Jays as a landing spot for Skubal, as Mark Feinsand did the same on Oct. 21.

“Toronto has been in the middle of a number of high-profile free-agent pursuits in recent years, making plays for both Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, so there is a track record in this area.

The Blue Jays finally closed the deal on a big fish last winter with the Dylan Cease signing, and given the Jays’ need for rotation help, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them kick the tires on Skubal.”