Blue Jays Owe Controversial All-Star $17 Million Even After Major Backlash

The Toronto Blue Jays started their offseason early this year.

Toronto finished last in the American League East at 79-83.

Injuries played a major role. Catcher Alejandro Kirk missed more than two months with a broken thumb. Outfielder Addison Barger played only nine games. Anthony Santander, a 2024 All-Star, missed the entire season.

Santander now faces scrutiny for a different reason.

Blue Jays Owe Anthony Santander $17 Million

Santander shared two anti-Muslim videos on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The videos appeared a day after the U.S. midterm elections.

One video suggested Sharia law would come to the United States after Abdul El-Sayed won a Michigan Senate seat. Another showed a Christian preacher who described Islam as violent.

The 32-year-old deleted both videos Thursday, but screenshots had already spread online by then. That generated so much traction online that the front office had to step in for a comment.

“Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark,” the team said. “Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

Santander received $16.5 million, with $10 million deferred in 2026 despite not playing a single game. After his 2024 All-Star season, Toronto signed him to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. That ended horribly.

Santander batted .175 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 54 games in 2025. Now, with the upcoming 2027 season, when there’s a lot of uncertainty about his performance, he uploaded those posts.

The Blue Jays again owe him $16.5 million for 2027, with $10 million deferred. Santander can opt out after 2027.

Anthony Santander Faces Massive Backlash

Fans reacted quickly on social media. They want Toronto to simply boot him.

Steven Zhou, a spokesperson for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, described a range of reactions. Some want Santander removed from the roster, while others want an apology, Zhou said.

The group also called for a full apology and a commitment from Santander to meet with Muslim communities.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s former special representative for combating Islamophobia, said deleting the posts “is not enough.” She demanded an apology and urged the Blue Jays to take a stronger stand.

Santander has not addressed the criticism publicly. The team has announced no action thus far.

The Blue Jays released reliever Anthony Bass in 2023, about two weeks after he shared an anti-LGBTQ boycott video. A similar action can be on the way for Santander.