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Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent After Trade

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tough season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had been coming off a year where they reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

The Blue Jays also made several trades during the middle of the year.

One of those moves was to send Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Beloved Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the mound in the middle of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

News has now come out that Gausman has officially elected free agency from the Cubs.

He will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Kevin Gausman elected free agency.”

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Diego Padres during the third inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Gausman finished the 2026 season with a 9-12 record and 4.51 ERA in 32 starts.

He will be an intriguing free agent on the market this winter at 35-years-old.

Many Blue Jays fans would like to bring him back.

Looking At Gausman’s MLB Career

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

Following Baltimore, Gausman had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants (before Toronto and Chicago).

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he comes off the mound at the end of the fourth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Gausman has made two All-Star Games (with the Giants and Blue Jays).

In 2025, he helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series.

Gausman wrote (via Instagram on January 1): “2025 Thank you! What a blessing it is to do what I love to with all the people I love! Can’t wait for what this next year holds in store!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent After Trade

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