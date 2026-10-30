Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent After Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tough season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had been coming off a year where they reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

The Blue Jays also made several trades during the middle of the year.

One of those moves was to send Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Beloved Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

News has now come out that Gausman has officially elected free agency from the Cubs.

He will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Kevin Gausman elected free agency.”

Gausman finished the 2026 season with a 9-12 record and 4.51 ERA in 32 starts.

He will be an intriguing free agent on the market this winter at 35-years-old.

Many Blue Jays fans would like to bring him back.

Looking At Gausman’s MLB Career

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

Following Baltimore, Gausman had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants (before Toronto and Chicago).

Gausman has made two All-Star Games (with the Giants and Blue Jays).

In 2025, he helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series.

Gausman wrote (via Instagram on January 1): “2025 Thank you! What a blessing it is to do what I love to with all the people I love! Can’t wait for what this next year holds in store!”